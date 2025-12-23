Bills QB Josh Allen feels ready to play despite sore right foot

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Wearing a T-shirt, shorts and running shoes following a walk-through practice, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Wearing a T-shirt, shorts and running shoes following a walk-through practice, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made his way to the podium with the slightest hint of a limp, and declared himself ready to play this weekend.

“Feels good. Yeah, ready to go,” Allen said Tuesday after he was held out of practice because of a sore right foot.

Allen acknowledged still feeling some soreness from the injury he played through in a 23-20 win over Cleveland on Sunday. But he otherwise put to rest any doubts about his status for Sunday, when Buffalo (11-4) hosts the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (10-5).

“Yes, I’ll be planning on playing,” he said.

In ruling out Allen from practice earlier in the day, coach Sean McDermott said he anticipated the quarterback would be able to play this weekend.

Allen played through the injury after being hurt when he appeared to catch his foot in the turf during a scramble in the final minute of the second quarter. The team announced tests on Allen’s foot taken during halftime were negative, and he finished the game without missing a snap.

Buffalo clinched its seventh consecutive playoff berth following Indianapolis’ loss on Monday night, and maintained its slim bid to catch the AFC East-leading New England Patriots (12-3). The Bills need to win their final two games and the Patriots lose once to earn their sixth straight division title.

Allen is the reigning AP NFL MVP and ranks second in the league with 37 total touchdowns. The 29-year-old also has 299 touchdowns, putting him one short of becoming the NFL’s first player to reach 300 before turning 30.

The eighth-year player has not missed a start since being sidelined for four games with an injury to his throwing elbow during his rookie season in 2018. Allen’s 120-game streak of consecutive regular-season starts is the NFL’s longest active run among quarterbacks.

Injuries

McDermott had a lengthy injury list that included tight end Dalton Kincaid, who continues nursing a knee injury, and safety Jordan Poyer, who hurt his ankle on Sunday.

The Bills aren’t required to post an injury report until Wednesday.

Also on the list was kicker Matt Prater, who did not play last week after hurting his right quadricep.

Prater’s replacement, Michael Badgley, hit a 41-yard field goal, but missed one of three extra-point attempts on Sunday. Badgley missed three extra-point attempts in seven games with Indianapolis, which led to him getting cut by the Colts.

According to the NFL transactions list released Tuesday, the Bills had three kickers in for workouts: Younghoe Koo, Gavin Stewart and Maddux Trujillo.

