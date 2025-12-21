Bijan Robinson leads Falcons to 2nd straight win, 26-19 over woeful Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bijan Robinson had another outstanding game running the ball and catching it, talented tight end Kyle…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bijan Robinson had another outstanding game running the ball and catching it, talented tight end Kyle Pitts caught a touchdown pass, and the Atlanta defense made a big play in a critical moment.

This was what the Falcons were supposed to look like this season.

The good times have come too late for the Falcons to make a run at the postseason, but Sunday’s 26-19 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was a reminder that this is a roster with the potential to produce positive results.

“It shows guys what this team should look like on a consistent basis, every time we’re out there,” coach Raheem Morris said.

The Falcons (6-9) won for the second straight week, with both coming on the road. They’ve won three of their last five, bouncing back after a five-game skid that derailed their season.

Atlanta controlled much of the second half, building a 26-16 lead by early in the fourth quarter, but Arizona rallied and made a fourth-down defensive stop at its own 40-yard line with 2:05 left. That gave the Cardinals a chance to tie the game or take the lead.

Atlanta’s C.J. Henderson — who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday — made a diving interception of Jacoby Brissett’s pass with 1:30 remaining to secure the win.

“I’ve been staying ready the entire time, so I wasn’t surprised,” Henderson said.

Robinson had 92 yards receiving on seven catches, including a 13-yard touchdown, and added 76 yards rushing on 16 carries. The 23-year-old became the third player in franchise history to gain at least 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a season, joining Jamal Anderson (1998) and William Andrews (1981 and 1983).

“That’s a real-deal stat — doing 2,000 from scrimmage,” Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “It’s hard to do if you’re not healthy, so the fact that he’s durable enough to do it is a big deal.”

Arizona (3-12) has lost seven straight and 12 of 13 since starting the season 2-0.

The Falcons pushed ahead 26-16 early in the fourth quarter when Cousins scored on a 1-yard run, which capped a 12-play, 66-yard drive. Arizona cut the deficit to 26-19 with 4:37 left on Chad Ryland’s 34-yard field goal, taking advantage of Cousins’ fumble at midfield.

“I loved the resilience,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “I thought we battled in there, but ultimately fell a little short. I thought a key component of the game is that we moved it, but had to settle for some field goals. They converted some touchdowns.”

Brissett completed 16 of 31 passes for 203 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The veteran has a 1-9 record as the Cardinals’ starter since taking over for the injured Kyler Murray in Week 6.

Arizona tight end Elijah Higgins had 91 yards receiving on seven catches.

Atlanta rallied from an early 10-point deficit to tie the game at 16-all heading into halftime. Cousins hit Pitts for an 11-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left in the second quarter. Calais Campbell, Arizona’s 39-year-old defensive end, blocked the extra-point attempt to keep the Falcons from taking the lead.

Arizona tried a 50-yard field goal to take the lead just before the break, but Ryland’s kick was no good, bouncing off the right upright.

Ryland also missed a 44-yard attempt in the third quarter wide right.

The Cardinals took a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter after Michael Wilson made a circus catch for a 32-yard touchdown. Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant and Wilson tumbled into the end zone as they fought for possession and the ball bounced between them, eventually settling between Wilson’s legs without hitting the ground.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride caught four passes for 27 yards, which snapped a personal streak of 16 straight games with at least five receptions. The 16-game streak was an NFL record for a tight end.

Injuries

Cardinals: CB Max Melton (heel), LT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) and S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) were among six inactives. … CB Garrett Williams (Achilles tendon) left in the first quarter and had to be carted off the field after the non-contact injury. … Rookie DL Walter Nolen III (knee) was carted off in the third quarter. … DL Josh Sweat (ankle) was hurt during the first quarter and initially returned, but was ruled out in the third quarter.

Up next

Falcons: Host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Dec. 29.

Cardinals: At Cincinnati next Sunday.

