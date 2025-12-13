Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon placed on IR with groin injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed cornerback Kyler Gordon on injured reserve on Saturday because of a…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed cornerback Kyler Gordon on injured reserve on Saturday because of a groin injury.

Gordon will miss the remaining four regular-season games because of an injury he sustained in warm-ups prior to Chicago’s loss at Green Bay last week, his latest setback in an injury-riddled season. Signed to a three-year, $40 million extension in April, he has played in just three games.

Gordon missed the first four games because of a hamstring injury and five more because of a groin issue before returning for Chicago’s win at Philadelphia in Week 13. A second-round draft pick by the Bears in 2022, he has five career interceptions.

Chicago (9-4) elevated running back Brittain Brown and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Cleveland (3-10).

The Bears had won five straight and nine of 10 before last week. They fell behind Green Bay for the NFC North lead and tumbled from first to seventh in the conference.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.