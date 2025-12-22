As Jordan and Hill approach career crossroads, they’re helping the rebuilding Saints win again

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two longtime Saints players in their mid-30s — who are not under contract for next season…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two longtime Saints players in their mid-30s — who are not under contract for next season — are coming off memorable and emotional home finales that have ignited discussions about their NFL future.

Whether defensive end Cameron Jordan or versatile offensive skill player Taysom Hill return next season remains to be seen. But their effort and commitment during a difficult rebuilding season has drawn high praise from first-year coach Kellen Moore.

“Those guys are the best,” Moore said. “They are the ultimate lead-by-example guys.”

Moore called their contributions to this non-playoff season “really, really special,” adding, “These guys are playing really good football right now.”

Jordan, 36, and in his 15th NFL season — all with New Orleans — had two sacks during the Saints’ 29-6 victory over the New York Jets, raising his team-leading total to 8 1/2.

The 35-year-old Hill, who came back from a major, 2024 knee injury, accounted for 116 total yards as a runner, passer and receiver — a performance highlighted by a game-sealing 38-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Jordan and Hill both took time to salute the crowd on their way off the field and acknowledged that while playing for the Saints means a lot to them, they cannot be certain what their future holds.

Jordan, who has 130 career sacks, has hinted repeatedly that he’s not ready to retire, tossing out names of other defensive ends who played into their late 30s, such as Julius Peppers (who played 17 seasons and retired at 39). But without a contract, he noted, it’s hard to forecast whether or where he’ll play in 2026.

At the very least, general manager Mickey Loomis felt compelled to walk into the Saints’ locker room after Sunday’s game, put an arm around Jordan’s shoulder, and say a few private words that made the veteran pass rusher smile.

Hill didn’t go into much detail about potentially retiring or playing elsewhere, but he did get emotional discussing how important the Saints organization has become to him since claiming him off waivers after the 2017 preseason.

When Hill’s wife, Emily, asked him before Sunday’s game whether he thought it might be his last as a Saint in the Superdome, he said he “didn’t really feel any type of way, but as I was driving to the stadium, you start to think about the last nine years and what it’s meant to me and my family.”

“So, for me personally, you just try to take it all in,” he added.

Moore isn’t ready to discuss looming offseason decisions yet. After starting 1-7, the Saints (5-10) have a chance to finish with seven wins. The coach said on Monday he’d like the club’s focus to remain squarely on the games to come.

“We’ve got two weeks left and this is all that we worry about,” Moore said. “We want to finish this thing off as well as we can for every single player. … We’re trying to create winning habits.”

What’s working

New Orleans’ pass coverage has been among the NFL’s best, which might explain why Jets rookie QB Brady Cook looked indecisive and took eight sacks. After allowing the Jets 131 net yards passing, the Saints rank fifth in the NFL in yards passing allowed per game (177.3) and ninth in total defense (303.5).

What needs help

The Saints’ injury-ravaged running game could use more production. New Orleans finished with 84 yards rushing on Sunday and ranks 30th in the NFL in rushing, averaging 92.8 yards per game.

Stock up

Receiver Chris Olave continued to build his case as one of the NFL’s leading comeback players. He missed nine games last season, mostly because of a major concussion that cast uncertainty over his career. His 10 catches for 148 yards and two TDs against the Jets increased his season totals to 92 catches for 1,044 yards and eight TDs — all career highs.

“It was a tough time last year,” Olave said. “I was only 24 years old, contemplating retirement. … I just gave it another try, another chance and it’s been a great year.”

Stock down

Third-year NFL running back Evan Hull has seen the most action of his career in recent weeks with New Orleans because of injuries to Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal. But staying in the rotation might require more production. He gained 3 yards on five carries against the Jets.

Injuries

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (knee) and tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) both will likely be out for at least one game, Moore said. It remains unclear when Kamara (knee and ankle), who’s missed the past four games, will return.

Key number

1 — The number of first-year coaches in Saints history to have a four-game winning streak. That was Jim Haslett, whose 2000 playoff team won six straight. Moore could become the second with a victory this weekend.

Next steps

The Saints travel for their final two games, beginning at Tennessee this Sunday for a matchup between non-playoff teams that are coming off victories. New Orleans finishes the season at Atlanta.

