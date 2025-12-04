AFC South lead up for grabs as Colts try to win in Jacksonville for the first time since 2014

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New season. New team. New opportunity for the Indianapolis Colts to end their decade-long skid in…

This one comes with new stakes, too.

Indianapolis and Jacksonville, two 8-4 teams seemingly headed in opposite directions, meet Sunday with first place in the AFC South up for grabs. An equally intriguing subplot: The Colts are trying to win at EverBank Stadium for the first time since 2014.

“I think you guys have talked about the streak enough for all of us,” said Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, who also noted Indy’s new owners. “I don’t really know how relevant it is, to be honest with you. … It’s a whole lot of new.

“It’s a year of a whole lot of firsts. So that is just an irrelevant thing. But I understand that’s something to speak about.”

Indianapolis has lost 10 consecutive road games against Jacksonville, a head-scratching slump that includes a trip to London in 2016. Even in some of the Jaguars’ worst years — a one-win campaign in 2020 and a pair of three-win seasons — they managed to beat the Colts at home.

Now, they have the confidence that comes with winning three in a row and four of five, and they appear to have more than a puncher’s chance of extending the streak.

The Colts, meanwhile, have dropped three of four — all by seven points or less — and might just consider this a must-win game since their remaining schedule includes four of the hottest teams in the league: Seattle, San Francisco, Jacksonville and Houston.

Indy ended one high-profile skid in Week 1. The Colts were 0-10-1 in openers since 2013 before topping Miami 33-8.

“I guess we’ve got another one to run through this week,” Franklin said.

Colts coach Shane Steichen said he won’t mention the losing streak during the week or right before the game.

“All I know is we play Jacksonville this week, and we’re excited about the opportunity,” he said.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen took a similar approach.

“It’s not anything that I’m thinking about,” he said. “I hope our players are not thinking about that, either.”

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, though, acknowledged that it could provide the Colts with motivation.

“In their building, they might be using that as fuel. I’m sure they are,” Lawrence said. “For us, it’s a new year, though. We can’t hang our hats on something that this team hasn’t done. This Jags team hasn’t beat this Colts team here at home in 2025. So, we have a big game in front of us and know they’re going to be ready. …

“You can’t really rely on the past. You’ve got to go do it this year.”

Rare December matchup in Jacksonville

Although the Jaguars have played meaningful games in December in recent years, a late-season matchup in Jacksonville featuring two playoff contenders has been rare. In fact, this will be just the third time in the franchise’s 31 seasons that both opponents enter a December game with a .667 winning percentage or better.

The previous two: Jacksonville beat Seattle in 2017 and the Colts beat the Jaguars in 2005.

“Definitely huge playoff implications,” Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said. “We’re excited about this matchup.”

Keeping up with Jones

Quarterback Daniel Jones has been playing despite a lower left leg injury and it seems to be having an impact on his play.

Since going on the injury report before a loss to Kansas City, Jones has looked less mobile and certainly has been less accurate than he was during the first half of the season.

Defenses have taken notice, dialing up more harassing pass rushes. Yet Jones insists his leg feels fine and intends to keep playing.

“I feel good. I’m feeling better every week and continue to be able to do more and more,” Jones said. “I think I just have to be mindful of the injury and do whatever I can to put the team in position to win.”

Taylor has enjoyed little success in Jacksonville

One reason the Colts have had no recent success in Jacksonville: Jonathan Taylor has been mostly a non-factor.

The NFL’s leading rusher has carried 41 times for 172 yards and no touchdowns in four games at the Bank.

Now he’s facing the No. 1 rushing defense in the league.

“Excited about the matchup,” Hines-Allen said. “It’s going to be a huge game for us on the edges. I think they’re going to try to test us out, hopefully. Be physical.”

