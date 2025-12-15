Abdul Carter has his ‘coming out party’ in the Giants’ latest loss

Abdul Carter wasted no time after starting a game on time. On the first snap Sunday, the New York Giants’…

Abdul Carter wasted no time after starting a game on time.

On the first snap Sunday, the New York Giants’ rookie edge rusher brushed off would-be blockers and bulldozed into the backfield to plant Washington running back Jeremy McNichols on the turf behind the line of scrimmage. Later, he strip-sacked Marcus Mariota, had another tackle for loss and recovered a fumble.

Carter, who had been benched for the first defensive series in one recent game and then the entire first quarter in another, was one of the best players on the field against the Commanders, finishing with a career-high seven tackles. And even though the Giants lost their eighth in a row to fall to 2-12, the No. 3 pick showing noticeable progress is a positive sign for the future.

“It was his coming out party,” veteran teammate Brian Burns said. “I feel like he executed his assignments most plays, then he came up with some big plays that we needed. I’m proud of him right now.”

There were big expectations on Carter coming out of Penn State, especially given that he was among the nation’s sack leaders in his final season there. He had yet to register a full sack of his own until getting to Drake Maye on Dec. 1 but now seems to be putting everything together.

“Just doing my job,” Carter said after the 29-21 defeat. “Playing fast, playing hard: simple as that, nothing too much.”

Resetting during the bye week, when Carter said he went to the practice facility early and spent time watching film with coaches, played a role. So did other players asking the 22-year-old to get his act together.

“Obviously, some guys called me out,” Carter said. “I had to step up. I feel like I did that.”

Carter repeatedly lamented not being able to contribute in a winning effort — the Giants’ last victory came Oct. 9 — but the organizational problems causing this skid go way beyond him. Each game the rest of the way is an opportunity for Carter and other young players like quarterback Jaxson Dart to show what they can do at the pro level.

Interim coach Mike Kafka said Carter “played his tail off” after putting together a good week of practice.

“It showed up in the game,” Kafka said Monday on a video call with reporters. “Now the challenge, just like it is for everybody, is can you do that again? You have a good game, can you stack another day? Can you stack another week? Can you stack another game? And so, that’ll be the challenge for him.”

What’s working

The Giants are in the driver’s seat for the top pick in the draft. If they lose Sunday against Minnesota, at Las Vegas on Dec. 28 and at home versus Dallas on Jan. 3 or 4, they’ll have the chance to select first.

Perhaps general manager Joe Schoen — or whoever succeeds him if the season ends with a 3-14 or 2-15 record and he’s fired — can stockpile assets by trading down with a QB-needy team. The only future pick Schoen gave up to move up to take Dart was a 2026 third-rounder, but there are enough holes on the roster that need plugging.

What needs help

Kafka will almost certainly be elsewhere next season. Not that it’s all his fault, but there has been no spark from firing Brian Daboll, and New York is 0-4 since Kafka took over.

Now more than a month into his first head-coaching gig at any level, Kafka insists he’s not thinking about how his performance will affect future opportunities.

“That would be super selfish of me to think about that,” Kafka said. “Where we’re at in this season, my only focus is on the players and the coaches and getting our guys ready to roll.”

Stock up

Running back Tyrone Tracy scored two touchdowns against Washington: one rushing and another receiving. An early-season injury and the emergence of rookie Cam Skattebo shifted Tracy to the backburner, and more recently it looked like Devin Singletary would take the lead role, but the 2024 fifth-round pick has shown he can do well with the bulk of carries.

Stock down

On consecutive plays Sunday, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor got beat for a QB hit, gave up a sack and was flagged for a false start penalty. The Giants gave up a 63-yard punt return touchdown two snaps later.

He and the rest of the offensive line had played pretty well much of the season, but Eluemunor is a pending free agent at age 31 and there’s a good chance he’s not back.

Injuries

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed the past four games with a shoulder injury.

Key number

2 — Converted third downs on 12 opportunities against Washington, a 16.7% success rate.

What’s next

Face another opponent already eliminated from playoff contention. The 6-8 Vikings, coming off beating Dallas, opened as 2 1/2-point favorites on BetMGM Sportsbook.

