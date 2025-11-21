Why so unhappy? Super Bowl champion Eagles caught up in drama even with best record in NFC

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts was asked to compare how the Eagles have changed since opening night against Dallas. What’s…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts was asked to compare how the Eagles have changed since opening night against Dallas. What’s the biggest contrast for a franchise that unveiled a Super Bowl champions banner that night to the current state of the team, one rolling atop the NFC at 8-2 and a betting favorite to win back-to-back titles.

“I mean, we won then, and we win now,” Hurts said. “So, from a macro perspective, I mean, what else?”

What else?

This is Philadelphia, so there’s plenty of bellyaching, even when the Eagles should be celebrating riding a repeat run on top of the football world.

So, what else?

Try the cryptic social media posts, the anonymous finger-pointing inside the locker room — even on-the-record public rebukes from respected veterans — and opinions from former players who stir the pot and insist they know everything from why the offense to friendships appear fractured this season.

Scan social media, read stories on websites, heck, even pick up a newspaper, and each day it’s clear, the Eagles are the frontrunners for unhappiest first place team in the NFL.

“It’s not’s good for me to read anything,” coach Nick Sirianni said.

The heart of the angst essentially comes down to the offensive malaise that has swept everyone from Hurts and Sirianni to first-year coordinator Kevin Patullo and wide receiver A.J. Brown into a blame game that could derail a serious run at another Super Bowl.

Or criticism could be smoothed over starting with a points explosion Sunday at Dallas … and then against the Bears … and Chargers … and winning big can solve all the ills inside the locker room.

Hurts is the one this week absorbing the bulk of the blame for an offense that ranks 25th overall (300.1 yards per game), is 16th in scoring and 28th in passing (184.9).

Hurts, the Super Bowl MVP, was the recent target of anonymously sourced stories that said some inside the organization had grown exasperated with him and his role in the wilting offense. The two-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 1,995 yards (with just one interception) and he hasn’t topped 200 yards passing in any of the past three games.

Brown failed to defend his teammate when he shut down a question this week about possible frustrations with Hurts by saying, “ask me about Dallas.”

Brown might save his true feelings for social media.

Brown’s role — or lack of it — is exactly what is bothering him this year, and he’s vented on X and on Twitch, saying on the latter that fantasy owners should drop him from their teams. Brown, who missed one game with a hamstring injury, has only 38 catches for 457 yards. Brown — who signed a three-year contract extension that included $84 million in guaranteed money ahead of the 2024 season — had five 1,000-yard receiving seasons over his first six seasons and had 106 catches for the Eagles in 2023.

The 28-year-old Brown threw some shade at Saquon Barkley when the disgruntled wideout tried to downplay the idea he wasn’t as good as a season ago.

“I guess Saquon ain’t the same player either, then,” Brown said.

Barkley also is slogging through mediocre performances a year after he rushed for 2,005 yards in his first season with the Eagles. He was AP Offensive Player of the Year after he averaged 125.3 yards per game, rushed for 13 touchdowns and topped 200 yards rushing in a game twice (once in the playoffs).

Barkley’s rushed for only 662 yards this season — a measly 3.8 yard-per-carry average — with four rushing touchdowns and only one 100-yard game. He ran for 83 yards in Sunday’s win against Detroit.

“What else can we do differently to get him out in space more? There were a few that were really close, and I think that’s what we felt like after the game,” Patullo said. “I talked to a lot of the guys in the locker room, the O-line. They knew it was so close and even Saquon on a few plays, and that’s why we’ve just got to continue to stick with it and find ways to get him in space and do what we need to do.”

Patullo is the Eagles’ fourth OC since Sirianni took over ahead of the 2021 season and he’s drawn ire from fans who figure there’s only one new ingredient to the offensive mix that has dragged talent such as Hurts, Barkley, Brown, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith into such pedestrian seasons.

“I think he’s done a good job. We’ve found ways to win,” Sirianni said this week. “We have a lot to improve on, and he’ll tell you he needs to continue to improve.”

Former Eagles receiver and current Delaware State coach DeSean Jackson said the real issue is the relationship between Hurts and Brown has fizzled. Jackson, saying he’s still close to some in the organization, said on a podcast, “I know it’s something else going on. It’s not all about football, not all about X’s and O’s. I’ve had situation-ships with quarterbacks I didn’t necessarily like. And I’m going to just be honest, and when it ain’t there, it sticks out like a sore thumb.”

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce went on Philly sports talk radio and said communication could be the cure.

“I hate seeing this and the only way out of this, and I mean this fully, and the only way: You talk to people. You be accountable,” he said.

All this unhappiness has seemingly masked the fact that Hurts is 54-22 lifetime as a starter. All this dirty laundry has seemingly tainted the fact the Eagles are 8-2 or better through 10 games for the fourth straight season, the longest streak in team history. And they’re 14-1 in their last 15 home games. And the list goes on of superlatives that have helped shape the Eagles into the class of the NFL on the field.

They just don’t seem to enjoy their successes once the clock hits zero.

