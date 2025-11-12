Vikings return center Ryan Kelly to practice, after latest concussion sidelined veteran 5 games ago

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings designated center Ryan Kelly for return from injured reserve by opening his practice…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings designated center Ryan Kelly for return from injured reserve by opening his practice window on Wednesday, a significant step forward in their careful approach to the 10th-year veteran’s concussion history.

“He’s got this infectious wise-man energy to him. Everyone just feels a lot more comfortable when he’s around in pads, suited up,” quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “He’s one of the leaders of this team.”

The Vikings have three weeks to evaluate Kelly before they must decide whether to activate him or shut him down for the remainder of the season. Coach Kevin O’Connell, who made the cautious decision to place Kelly on injured reserve five games ago, said he handled his recent workouts well enough to justify the next step in the recovery process.

Kelly will wear a Guardian cap, the soft-shelled helmet pad that some players choose for extra protection, O’Connell said. After suffering multiple documented concussions during his time with the Indianapolis Colts, Kelly played the entire season opener in his Vikings debut before forced out of their Week 2 game and into the concussion protocol. Kelly was cleared to play in Week 4 but sidelined again before halftime.

“I wanted him to be banging down my office door, and he’s getting pretty darn close to doing that,” O’Connell said.

Blake Brandel made the switch from left guard to center and has started the last five games in place of Kelly, a two-time Pro Bowl pick.

McCarthy dealing with a minor hand injury

McCarthy, meanwhile, wore a wrap on his throwing hand on Wednesday after hitting it on a helmet after following through on a pass in the third quarter of the last game. O’Connell said he didn’t expect the bruising to affect his practice time this week despite the necessary treatment to address the pain and swelling.

“I definitely felt it for sure,” McCarthy said. “But there’s no excuses at all. You’ve got to find ways to adapt and make sure the ball gets to our receivers.”

Quarterback Carson Wentz, who started five games while McCarthy was recovering from a sprained ankle, had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder on Tuesday, O’Connell said.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who left the last game with a shoulder injury, did not practice on Wednesday. O’Connell said he believes Greenard, who has not missed a game in two seasons with Minnesota, has a chance to play on Sunday.

