Vikings flagged for 8 false starts in loss to Ravens. McCarthy takes ‘full responsibility’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The sign of a turnaround from the Minnesota Vikings in last week’s statement win at Detroit might have been a false impression.

At the very least, it was a false start.

J.J. McCarthy threw a pair of interceptions and kickoff returner Myles Price fumbled deep in Minnesota territory, turnovers that directly led to 13 points for the Baltimore Ravens on the way to a 27-19 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

Among all the mistakes made by the home team, it was the Vikings’ eight false starts among 13 penalties on the afternoon that derailed drive after drive and left fans booing and collectively shaking their heads every time their comeback hopes were short-circuited.

“It was there, but we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” said McCarthy, who stumbled in just his fourth NFL start. “As a quarterback, you’re the orchestrator of the orchestra. I take full responsibility for anything that happens on that field. The focus, the competitive stamina … it’s all got to be there.”

The eight false-start penalties were the most in a game by any team since the Carolina Panthers at Seattle on Sept. 24, 2023, according to Sportradar, and the most by a home team since the Buffalo Bills had nine against Cleveland on Oct. 11, 2009.

“Whatever was unearthed today needs to be corrected immediately,” coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill was flagged three times. McCarthy and star receiver Justin Jefferson also were penalized. The quarterback and his offensive line struggled with snap counts, cadence and pre-snap adjustments, especially in the fourth quarter, when the Vikings false-started three times in the final 10 minutes.

“It’s not something I’ve been a part of before, but we’ll get it cleaned up,” O’Neill said.

Running back Aaron Jones said some Ravens defenders seized on the confusion by barking “Hut!” when McCarthy changed the play call or protection. Still, the friendly crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium should not have made it that problematic, he said.

“That’s what they get paid to do,” said Jones, who played through a shoulder injury and had 69 yards from scrimmage. “We’ve just got to lock in, especially when we’re playing at home.”

Added Jefferson: “Understand and communicate with the cadence and make sure everyone’s on the same page … the whole offense. There’s really no excuse about that.”

McCarthy was wildly inconsistent, completing only 20 of 42 passes with a late touchdown strike to Jalen Nailor. He threw two interceptions on two poorly thrown deep attempts and had numerous passes tipped or batted down at the line of scrimmage.

O’Connell dialed up several aggressive passing plays on third-and-short that McCarthy failed to deliver, including both of his interceptions.

Midway through the second quarter, McCarthy tried to hit Jefferson at the Baltimore 20-yard line. But Jefferson tripped and safety Malaki Starks easily picked off the uncontested ball to set up a Ravens field goal.

On the Vikings’ first possession of the third quarter, they drove to midfield on the back of a pair of rushes by Jones. Facing third-and-1, O’Connell called for another deep strike toward the end zone. But McCarthy’s underthrown pass was intercepted by Marlon Humphrey, which set up Baltimore’s go-ahead field goal.

O’Connell had no regrets abandoning the run game for a potential home run with Jefferson in single coverage.

“I’ll take J.J. downfield in zero coverage all the time,” O’Connell said.

Jefferson was held to four catches for 37 yards, while Nailor hauled in five passes for 124 yards and the score. Minnesota converted three of 14 third downs and snuffed whatever fleeting momentum it was able to generate with penalty after penalty.

“It’s going to be tough to win games like that,” Jefferson said. “Go back to work and do the things that allow us to move forward, not backward.”

