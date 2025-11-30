Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer overwhelmed by Seahawks as Vikings’ offensive struggles continue

SEATTLE (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings were having enough problems on offense with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback. With McCarthy in…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings were having enough problems on offense with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback.

With McCarthy in the concussion protocol, the Vikings turned to Max Brosmer for his first NFL start, and against the Seattle Seahawks’ fearsome defense, the undrafted rookie was in a tough spot.

Brosmer threw four interceptions in Sunday’s 26-0 loss. It was the fourth straight defeat for Minnesota (4-8), which was shut out for the first time in 18 years.

“In no way, shape or form can we play offensive football like that and try to win at a place like this,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “We just did not have a type of offensive performance that is ever going to be acceptable.”

The last time Minnesota failed to score was in a 34-0 loss against Green Bay on Nov. 11, 2007, but the Vikings’ offensive issues this season are nothing new. Minnesota failed to score while managing just 4 yards of offense in the second half of a 23-6 loss to Green Bay last weekend, and McCarthy had thrown six interceptions over the past three games.

The Vikings signed Brosmer after a strong 2024 season at the University of Minnesota. He played the first five years of his college career at New Hampshire, leading the FCS in passing yards in 2023.

Against Seattle, he looked very much like a rookie thrust into an uncomfortable situation. Brosmer was 19 of 30 for 126 yards and was sacked four times. O’Connell said Brosmer was often rushing his throws or checking down too quickly, and the QB agreed.

“It’s the NFL man, it’s tough,” Brosmer said. “I feel like I was maybe a half a click fast in the reads. I feel like that’s feeling the flow of the game, feeling the flow of the pocket, feeling the flow of conceptually what’s happening down the field.”

The low point came late in the second quarter. Trailing 3-0, the Vikings forced a fumble, giving Minnesota the ball at the Seattle 13.

A few plays later, the Vikings faced fourth-and-1 from the 4 and decided to go for it. Brosmer rolled out on a bootleg and Seattle’s DeMarcus Lawrence almost immediately got his hands on the rookie, who flung the ball in desperation. It went straight to linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who returned the interception 85 yards for a touchdown.

“That’s about as bad a result as you can have in that sequence,” O’Connell said. “Getting the turnover we were so desperately waiting for — our defense does that and the sequence ends with them getting seven points, (that) is losing football.”

It got worse after halftime. Minnesota’s first five second-half possessions ended on turnovers, starting with a fumble by Aaron Jones. Brosmer threw interceptions on three consecutive series, and on the next possession, the Vikings turned it over on downs while allowing Seattle’s fourth sack of the game.

Vikings fans only needed to look at the opposing sideline to wonder what might have been. Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold led Minnesota to 14 wins last season before the Vikings let depart in free agency.

This year, Darnold and the Seahawks (9-3) are a top playoff contender, while Minnesota is buried in last place in the NFC North.

“There’s no question we’re pressing,” O’Connell said. “That’s maybe guys trying to do too much. Maybe we’ve got to try and limit what we’re asking of the group as a whole, especially with some different guys stepping into the lineup.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.