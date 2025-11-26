Tre’Von Moehrig to miss Panthers’ game against Rams after suspension appeal denied

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina safety Tre’Von Moehrig will miss the Panthers’ home game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina safety Tre’Von Moehrig will miss the Panthers’ home game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after losing an appeal of a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The NFL said Wednesday that Moehrig intentionally hit San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin near the end the game Monday night.

The suspension will cost Moehrig $65,000, or an 18th of his $1.17 million salary.

It’s a tough loss for the Panthers, who may be also without starting cornerback Jaycee Horn after he sustained a concussion against the 49ers. Horn remains in the concussion protocol.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown for an NFL-high 30 touchdowns this season.

