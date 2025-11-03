Three-game skid ensures this is another lost season for the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers’ torn ACL threatened to make this a lost season for the New York…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers’ torn ACL threatened to make this a lost season for the New York Giants.

Instead, they won that day, beat defending champion Philadelphia less than two weeks later and got re-energized by rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo. A gruesome injury to Skattebo sapped the enthusiasm, and a home loss Sunday to San Francisco that was worse than the 34-24 score indicated has put plenty of heat on coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

“None of us did a good enough job,” said Daboll, who is the first coach since 1997-99 to start three consecutive seasons with a 2-7 or worse record through nine games. “That starts with me. We’ll continue to work at it.”

A plane flew over MetLife Stadium before the game reading, “Mr. Mara enough is enough — clean house.”

But Dart and veteran leaders much older took responsibility for how things have snowballed.

“We’ve got to find a way as players, the guys who are out there on the field, to make enough plays to win the game,” Dart said. “The coaches, they call the plays, but a play can technically work against any defense or any coverage or whatever it is. The same thing goes on the defensive side. As players, we’ve got to be better. They are not the ones out there on the field. We are. Us, as a team, need to be better that way.”

It’s unclear which players might be traded by the deadline Tuesday before another game takes place. Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, tackle Jermaine Eleumenor, guards Greg Van Roten and Evan Neal, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott are among the Giants’ pending unrestricted free agents.

What’s working

Dart looks legit, and trading back into the first round to find an apparent solution at the most important position in football is one argument for Daboll and Schoen keeping their jobs. Dart has thrown for 1,175 yards and 10 touchdowns with just three interceptions in his first six NFL starts.

“He battles,” Daboll said. “Kid gives everything he has, competes 60 minutes, makes good decisions. We’ve got to do a good job of finishing plays around him, too. But he battles and I’m proud of him.”

Asked about his own play Sunday, Dart deadpanned: “Doesn’t matter. We lost.”

That’s also the attitude coaching staff wants from the 22-year-old.

What needs help

Protection? Catching the ball? Tackling? Special teams? Pretty much all of the above.

“Everyone as an individual has to look at themselves and see if they’re executing, if they’re in the right spots, if they’re doing the right thing, if they’re studying longer, if they’re making the plays that come to them,” defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said. “That’s the biggest thing.”

Stock up

Rookie cornerback Korie Black, a seventh-round pick who’s back after a short stint down the road with the Jets, handled increased responsibilities well filling in for injured starters Flott and Paulson Adebo. The final eight games are all about development, and Black is a perfect example of that.

Stock down

Cornerback Deonte Banks lost his starting spot to Flott several weeks ago and struggled again in the Niners game. A change of scenery is likely in the offing, but Banks may have limited trade value at this point.

Injuries

Flott should play Sunday at Chicago after barely missing out on clearing concussion protocol. The Giants also hope to have Adebo, Eleumenor, safety Jevon Holland and tight end Daniel Bellinger back.

Key number

159 — Rushing yards allowed to San Francisco, a week after the Eagles piled up 276 yards on the ground against a run defense that now ranks second worst in the league.

What’s next

See what awaits at the trade deadline, then prepare to face the Bears, who are coming off scoring 47 points in a wild win at Cincinnati. The Giants have allowed 33 or more points in each of their past three games and opened as a 3 1/2-point road underdog on BetMGM Sportsbook.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.