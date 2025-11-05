Texans QB C.J. Stroud out against Jaguars with concussion

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud won’t play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after sustaining a concussion last…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud won’t play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after sustaining a concussion last week.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday that Stroud would not be available this week and Davis Mills would start.

Stroud was injured early in the second quarter of a loss to the Broncos on Sunday. He scrambled for 6 yards and was hit on the shoulder near the end of his slide by Kris Abrams-Draine and the back of his head violently bounced off the ground.

Abrams-Draine was initially flagged for unnecessary roughness. But the play was reviewed and the call was overturned when officials said he didn’t make contact with Stroud’s head or neck.

Stroud remained on the ground for a few minutes while he was tended to by the medical staff. He eventually got up and walked to the sideline and entered the medical tent before going to the locker room and eventually being ruled out.

Stroud isn’t the only Texans player dealing with an injury this week. Ryans also said Wednesday that he doesn’t expect kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn to play Sunday after he injured a quadriceps against the Broncos.

The team signed Matthew Wright to the practice squad Wednesday to fill in for Fairbairn. Wright is a six-year veteran who appeared in one game for the Titans and one for the Commanders this season.

Houston also has two other players in the concussion protocol in right tackle Tytus Howard and safety Jalen Pitre, but they haven’t been ruled out for Sunday. Starting running back Nick Chubb is dealing with a foot injury that could keep him out against the Jaguars.

“We have a few guys who unfortunately had some injuries throughout the game,” Ryans said. “It happens as the season goes along. It’s a great opportunity for a lot of guys to step up and showcase what they can do.”

The concussion to Stroud is his second since entering the NFL in 2023. His first came in December 2023 against the Jets.

Mills is in his fifth season with the Texans and started 26 games combined in his first two seasons. He was 17 of 30 for 137 yards in relief of Stroud on Sunday.

“What I expect from Davis is to do what he’s done in the past,” Ryans said. “He’s started games in this league before, so there’s nothing new for him. But it is a benefit for him being able to get the reps, get the reps throughout practice, getting the walkthrough reps, getting every single rep that he can get … so, I’m excited to see Davis go play.”

Mills said because of the nature of being a backup he always tries to be ready to play. But he did admit that having a whole week of practice with the starters should help.

“Definitely. Normal NFL practices, the backup quarterback’s not getting most of the reps throughout the week,” he said. “So, it’s nice having a game plan built around you and being able to rep all those plays throughout the week to see the different defensive looks from the (scout) team and go out there and execute the plays early in the week so you can make it work on Sunday.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.