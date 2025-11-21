Texans’ defense shines with 8 sacks, 3 turnovers in win over Bills

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s top-ranked defense found another level Thursday night to lead the Texans to their third straight win.…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s top-ranked defense found another level Thursday night to lead the Texans to their third straight win.

The Texans sacked Josh Allen a career-high eight times and Calen Bullock forced three turnovers, including an interception in the final seconds, to seal the 23-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

“The defense is playing outstanding,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Then credit goes to, first and foremost, our defensive line for the way they go out, the way those guys relentlessly rush the passer and everybody on the back end is playing sound and playing together. When we do that, we’re tough to move the ball against.”

Their defensive dominance has helped them put together a season-best winning streak despite missing quarterback C.J. Stroud for three games with a concussion. The Texans (6-5) moved above .500 for the first time this season, digging out of an early hole after opening 0-3.

Will Anderson Jr. had 2 ½ sacks to give him 10 ½ this season, and Danielle Hunter added two to give him 11, making them the fifth teammates in NFL history to each have 10 sacks in a team’s first 11 games.

Bullock, a third-round pick in 2024, had the best game of his career, becoming the second player in team history and the first since Marcus Coleman in 2003 to have two interceptions and force a fumble in a single game.

Bullock described his work Thursday.

“It was great performance,” he said with a big smile. “Thank God. Got to go out there Thursday night in front of the whole world and play a game like that. It can’t get no better than that.”

Ryans was very impressed with Bullock’s game.

“Calen Bullock is the guy for me,” Ryans said. “The way he went out and intercepted the ball two times, forced a fumble to get us in plus territory there. My favorite play is the one that ended it. A lot of emotions going on on the sideline through that entire drive. For Calen to come down with the interception, that was my favorite play because it meant it was over.”

Allen threw two interceptions without a TD pass to give the Texans 12 interceptions this season while allowing just 10 touchdown passes. Allen had a passer rating of 67.4 and the Texans have limited quarterbacks to a 72.2 passer rating average against them this season, which is the best mark in the NFL since the 2021 Bills.

Houston has had nine straight games with at least one sack and one turnover, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

What’s working

The Texans continue to lead the NFL in yards allowed (264.3) and points (16.5). They also have a knack for forcing turnovers and their 19 takeaways rank second in the NFL.

“Guys are just doing their job and everybody’s in the spots they need to be in,” Bullock said.

What needs help

Playing with backup QB Davis Mills, the Texans had trouble moving the ball for most of the second half Thursday. They punted on four of their five second-half possessions, adding only a field goal after halftime as they relied on their defense to secure the win.

Houston was just 2 of 4 on red zone opportunities and converted only 2 of 12 third downs.

Stock up

Anderson, the 2023 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, continues to make huge plays every week. Thursday was his sixth straight game with at least one sack, tying him with Mario Williams for the longest streak in franchise history. Along with his 2 ½ sacks against the Bills, he also had six tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and one pass defensed.

His performance Thursday gives him 28 ½ career sacks, moving him past Antonio Smith (27 1/2) for fifth-most in franchise history.

Stock down

RB Nick Chubb, who started the team’s first eight games, has moved into a backup role in the last three games with rookie Woody Marks becoming Houston’s featured back. He had just six carries for 16 yards Thursday after running three times for 17 yards last week.

Injuries

Stroud is likely to play next week after returning to practice this week before being ruled out for Thursday’s game. … S Jalen Pitre could also return for the next game after also missing three games after sustaining a concussion Nov. 2.

Key number

The Texans had eight sacks and forced three turnovers for the third time in franchise history and the first since last November against the Titans.

Next steps

The Texans visit Indianapolis (8-2) on Nov. 30 in the first of two meetings with the AFC South leaders. After that they’ll travel to Kansas City for a Sunday night game on Dec. 7.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.