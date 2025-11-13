Texans’ C.J. Stroud to miss second game due to concussion; Davis Mills to start

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud is still recovering from a concussion and will miss a second straight game…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud is still recovering from a concussion and will miss a second straight game Sunday when the Texans visit the Tennessee Titans.

Davis Mills will start for the second week after throwing two TD passes and running for the go-ahead score as the Texans rallied from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit for a 36-29 win over Jacksonville last week.

Stroud was injured early in the second quarter of a loss to the Broncos on Nov. 2. He scrambled for 6 yards and was hit on the shoulder near the end of his slide by Kris Abrams-Draine and the back of his head violently bounced off the ground.

The Texans will also be without safety Jalen Pitre, who will miss a second game after also sustaining a concussion against the Broncos, and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn will also be out for a second straight game after injuring a quadriceps against the Broncos.

The concussion to Stroud is his second since entering the NFL in 2023. His first came in December 2023 against the Jets.

Mills is in his fifth season with the Texans and started 26 games combined in his first two seasons before returning to the starting lineup for the first time since 2022 last week.

