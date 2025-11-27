Texans’ C.J. Stroud likely to return Sunday for game vs. Colts after concussion recovery

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s C.J. Stroud was a full participant in practice Thursday for a second straight day, making it…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s C.J. Stroud was a full participant in practice Thursday for a second straight day, making it likely that he’ll return Sunday when the Texans visit Indianapolis in a key AFC South matchup after the quarterback missed the last three games recovering from a concussion.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday that Stroud remained in the concussion protocol but he was hopeful he’d return this weekend. Ryans did not speak to reporters Thursday, but the team’s injury report listed Stroud as a full participant in practice. He also was listed as a full participant on Wednesday for the first time since he was injured.

Stroud was injured early in the second quarter of a loss to Denver on Nov. 2. He scrambled for 6 yards and was hit on the shoulder by Kris Abrams-Draine near the end of his slide, and the back of his head violently bounced off the ground.

He returned to practice last week in a limited capacity, but Ryans said the short week given the Thursday night game didn’t leave enough time for him to be ready to return for that game against the Bills.

Safety Jalen Pitre also was a full participant in practice Thursday after participating in a limited capacity a day earlier. He also missed three games because of a concussion sustained in the game against the Broncos.

Davis Mills started the last three games as the Texans (6-5) have leaned on their top-ranked defense to go 3-0 and move above .500 for the first time this season.

The Colts lead the division at 8-3 and this will be the first of two meetings this season between these teams, who also play in the regular-season finale.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.