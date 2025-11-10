Texans avoid another tough loss with an improbable comeback against Jaguars

HOUSTON (AP) — Down by 19 entering the fourth quarter Sunday against Jacksonville, the Houston Texans looked to be headed…

HOUSTON (AP) — Down by 19 entering the fourth quarter Sunday against Jacksonville, the Houston Texans looked to be headed for another tough loss.

Instead, they dominated on both sides of the ball in the final quarter to pull off an improbable 36-29 victory.

Backup Davis Mills shined in the fourth quarter, throwing two touchdown passes and a 2-point conversion pass before scoring the go-ahead TD on a 14-yard scramble with 31 seconds left. He passed for 292 yards in his first start since 2022 with C.J. Stroud out recovering from a concussion.

Mills joined Stroud and Deshaun Watson as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to throw for at least 275 yards with two TDs and a scoring run in a single game.

The comeback was the second largest in franchise history and their 26 fourth-quarter points were the second most they’ve scored in that period.

“I look at the game as I look at life,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Bad things are going to happen. Do you hang your head and go run and hide? Do you quit? Do you give up? No, you keep punching. In life, in football, you’ve got to keep punching and that’s what this game showed.”

The defense forced two punts and didn’t allow Jacksonville to get a first down in the fourth quarter. Houston sacked Trevor Lawrence three times in the quarter, capped by a strip-sack from Will Anderson Jr. that led to a game-sealing touchdown run by defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

Houston’s ability to close out Sunday’s game was a good sign for Ryans after the Texans (4-5) had failed to make plays at the end of several close losses this season.

“As a coach, you want to teach things,” he said. “You want to harp on a certain play style and what is it going to take to win a game. When you see your players go out and do that in a manner that you’ve been asking them to do, it’s encouraging. It’s exciting as a coach. That’s why you coach.”

What’s working

Houston’s defense leads the NFL in yards allowed (261.3) and points (16.7). The Texans had five sacks and eight tackles for loss against the Jaguars. Defensive end Danielle Hunter led the unit Sunday by tying a career high with 3½ sacks, along with four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Anderson’s sacks gave him at least one in a career-best four straight games.

“We just locked in,” Hunter said of the defense in the fourth quarter. “We had the feeling in the game that we were gonna come out on top. And we just locked in all together and we just kept playing.”

What needs help

The special teams unit had a tough first half that helped the Jaguars jump out to an early lead. Tremon Smith fumbled a kickoff return that the Jaguars recovered in the first quarter and they scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to make it 10-0.

Jacksonville extended the lead to 17-0 when Parker Washington returned a punt for a touchdown in the second quarter. Houston also allowed a 41-yard kickoff return Sunday.

“There’s no reason for us to give up a return like that, give up plays on the kickoff,” Ryans said. “We’ve got to go tackle. We’ve got to get off blocks and we’ve got to go tackle the football. Everybody’s got to swarm and we’ve got to finish to the football much better.”

Stock up

Mills bounced back after struggling in relief of Stroud in a loss to the Broncos. He completed just 17 of 30 passes for 137 yards and no touchdowns after taking over in the second quarter against Denver before his big game Sunday.

“I’m here to work and do my job,” Mills said. “It was fun. The guys had faith in me that I could go out there and get the job done.”

Mills might have to start again this week with Ryans saying Monday that Stroud remained in the concussion protocol.

Stock down

WR Christian Kirk had just one reception for 3 yards Sunday. He hasn’t contributed much in his first season in Houston after a trade from Jacksonville and has just 138 yards receiving in five games.

Injuries

Along with Stroud, Ryans said OT Tytus Howard and S Jalen Pitre are both still in the concussion protocol after missing Sunday’s game. … S M.J. Stewart suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury.

Key number

15 – Houston ranks fourth in the NFL with 15 takeaways after recovering a fumble and getting an interception against the Jaguars.

Next steps

Houston will try to improve to .500 and complete a season sweep of the Tennessee Titans (1-8) when they visit them Sunday.

