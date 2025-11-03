Tennessee Titans tied for NFL’s worst record at 1-8 at midpoint of season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have reached the midpoint of a miserable, not good and just plain ugly…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have reached the midpoint of a miserable, not good and just plain ugly season with a chance to rest.

There may be no team in the NFL that needs its bye more.

The Titans are tied with New Orleans for the NFL’s worst record at 1-8, losing four straight for the worst start through nine games since relocating to Tennessee in 1997.

It’s the worst start for this franchise since the then-Houston Oilers lost 14 of their first 15 games before a 2-14 finish in 1994.

Their lone win came thanks to Arizona’s mistakes. Coach Brian Callahan tried to keep his job by handing over offensive play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree three games into the season, buying himself three more games before being fired.

Mike McCoy finally gets a bye to reassess what might be changed or tweaked before the second half of the season. He’s had three games as interim head coach, the latest where the Titans had their largest lead this season at 14-7 before losing 27-20 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Well, losing (stinks) any way you look at it,” McCoy said. “It’s hard.”

What the Titans need most is an infusion of talent and a new coach that won’t come until the offseason for a team staring at its worst record in decades. For now, a break for what left tackle Dan Moore called a “kind of mental reset” will have to do.

“Kind of look at ourselves in the mirror and see what we can do individually and then collectively, let that bleed into the team,” Moore said.

What’s working

Special teams. Rookie Chimere Dike has 1,514 all-purpose yards, and he just scored his first touchdown on a punt return, going 67 yards against the Chargers, which ranks as the sixth longest this season. He also has the third-longest kickoff return in the NFL with a 71-yarder in the season-opening loss at Denver.

Kicker Joey Slye has been one of the Titans’ most consistent players, making his first 10 field goals this season. He now has 17, tying him with Nick Folk and Chase McLaughlin for fourth most in the NFL. Slye has had a long of 57 yards this season, and he’s 6 of 7 on field goals from 50 yards or longer.

The lone rough area is at punter. Johnny Hekker ranks 25th with a 45.8-yard average and 24th with a 40.1-yard net average.

What needs help

The offense. Yes, the Titans are debuting a rookie quarterback in No. 1 overall pick in Cam Ward. But he’s been sacked 38 times — still the most of any quarterback in the NFL. He’s is completing 57.6% of his passes yet has more interceptions (six) than touchdown passes (five).

The Titans have only three rushing touchdowns for a combined total of eight by the offense through nine games. The defense and special teams each scored a touchdown in the latest loss with the offense managing only six points off a pair of field goals.

Or as McCoy said, “As an offense, we can all play better.”

Stock up

Jeffery Simmons. The three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle has missed the past two games and much of a third with an injured hamstring. The injury came after Simmons started this season well, while also setting a tone as a leader on and off the field.

Stock down

WR Calvin Ridley. The highest-paid player on the roster has missed three straight games, not that he was helping Ward before hurting a hamstring. He has only 16 catches for 290 yards with no touchdowns. Ridley hurt his hamstring a week after his best game this season with five receptions for 131 yards in the Titans’ lone win at Arizona.

Injuries

McCoy said several of the Titans who’ve missed games with various injuries are “chomping at the bit” to return. The Titans played without four defensive starters against the Chargers and five overall, including Ridley.

Key number

15 — Consecutive games the Titans have gone scoring fewer touchdowns than their opponents. Records at Sportradar go back to 2000, and that’s the longest stretch since at least 2000. The Cleveland Browns went 13 such games between 2008 and 2009.

Next steps

Rest, heal up and regroup. And try to find some way to generate more offense and score more points before hosting Houston on Nov. 16 in a stretch where the Titans are playing three straight home games.

