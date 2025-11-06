Surging Seahawks face Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals in NFC West matchup

Arizona (3-5) at Seattle (6-2) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS BetMGM NFL Odds: Seahawks by 6 1/2 Against the spread:…

Arizona (3-5) at Seattle (6-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Seahawks by 6 1/2

Against the spread: Seahawks 6-2, Cardinals 5-3

Series record: Seahawks lead 30-22-1.

Last meeting: Seahawks beat Cardinals 23-20 in Arizona on Nov. 9, 2025.

Last week: Seahawks beat Commanders 38-14 on Sunday night; Cardinals beat Cowboys 27-17 on Monday night.

Cardinals offense: overall (21), rush (20), pass (20), scoring (19).

Cardinals defense: overall (20), rush (12), pass (23), scoring (T-11).

Seahawks offense: overall (9), rush (22), pass (4), scoring (5).

Seahawks defense: overall (11), rush (2), pass (18), scoring (5).

Turnover differential: Seahawks minus-3; Cardinals plus-5.

Cardinals player to watch

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. had a career-high seven catches for 96 yards and a TD in Arizona’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Last year’s No. 4 overall pick has formed quick chemistry with QB Jacoby Brissett since Kyler Murray went down with a foot injury. Harrison, who has 492 yards and three TDs this season, is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season.

Seahawks player to watch

WR Rashid Shaheed was acquired in a trade with New Orleans on Tuesday for two draft picks, and is in the midst of a career season. As veteran wideout Cooper Kupp continues to battle an injury and the NFL’s leading receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, draws more and more attention, Shaheed could have plenty of opportunities against Arizona’s 23rd-ranked pass defense.

Key matchup

The previous time the Seahawks and Cardinals squared off, Seattle’s pass rush generated six sacks, including 1 1/2 from Leonard Williams. The elusive Kyler Murray won’t be at quarterback for Seattle in this matchup; instead, it will be Brissett trying to avoid the Seahawks’ pass rush.

Key injuries

Cardinals: Murray (foot) has missed the past three games after hurting his foot on Oct. 5 against the Tennessee Titans. CB Max Melton is in concussion protocol. LB Mack Wilson has sore ribs and left the Cowboys game in the fourth quarter. LB BJ Ojulari could return after missing roughly 1½ seasons after tearing several ligaments in his knee.

Seahawks: TE Elijah Arroyo (calf), G Christian Haynes (pectoral), WR Tory Horton (groin), DT Jarran Reed (wrist) all practiced. TE AJ Barner (calf) was a limited participant in practice. WR Cooper Kupp (heel, hamstring), WR Dareke Young (quadricep), WR Jake Bobo (calf), CB Josh Jobe (concussion) did not practice.

Series notes

The Seahawks have won eight straight games against their NFC West rivals going back to 2021.

Stats and stuff

Arizona DL Calais Campbell has 13½ sacks against the Seahawks over his 18-year career. … TE Trey McBride has had 10 straight games with at least five catches. It’s just the fourth time in NFL history that a tight end has reached that mark. … Brissett has completed 65.8% of his passes for 860 yards, six touchdowns and one interception over three starts. He’s also run for 49 yards and a TD. … In Monday’s win over the Cowboys, Arizona’s rookie class of DL Walter Nolen III, CB Will Johnson, LB Cody Simon, CB Denzel Burke and LB Jordan Burch combined for 19 tackles, one interception, one sack, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss and two special teams tackles. … The Cardinals ranked 30th in the NFL in yards passing through the first five games of the season. Brissett has played the past three games and the Cards’ ranking has climbed to No. 20. … Cardinals DE Josh Sweat had five quarterback hits against the Cowboys. That’s tied for the most for any NFL player this season. … The Cardinals’ 10-point win over the Cowboys was the first time through eight games that they played a game decided by more than a TD. … The Seahawks are 6-2 for the first time since 2020. Seattle went 10-7 last season and hasn’t had a losing season since 2021 under Pete Carroll. … The Seahawks are 1-1 against NFC West foes this season. They lost their home opener to the 49ers, 17-13, but beat the Cardinals 23-20. … Sam Darnold’s 116 quarterback rating ranks second in the league. … Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the Seahawks in yards receiving in 2024, leads in the NFL in that category this season. His 948 yards are 117 more than Ja’Marr Chase, who has played in one more game than Smith-Njigba. … LB Tyrice Knight had a season-high 10 tackles in the Seahawks’ latest win. … The Seahawks have nine interceptions as a team this season, fourth in the NFL. The Bears lead the league with 13. … The Seahawks have 27 sacks, tied for third in the NFL, while the offense has allowed just nine. … Seahawks K Jason Myers went 1 for 1 on field-goal attempts in Seattle’s latest game. Myers is 14 of 18 on the season. Last season, he missed four kicks total.

Fantasy tip

The Seahawks’ secondary is still a bit banged up while their front seven has been among the best in the league in 2024. Brissett figures to throw early and often, which should benefit his top option in Harrison. Last year’s No. 4 overall pick is worth a start.

