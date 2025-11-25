Steelers working with ‘great optimism’ that QB Aaron Rodgers will return against Buffalo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and his broken left wrist could play on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and his broken left wrist could play on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Buffalo Bills.

The 41-year-old Rodgers practiced in a limited capacity last week, but ended up watching Pittsburgh’s 31-28 loss to Chicago from the sideline in sweatpants after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin decided to make Rodgers inactive and start Mason Rudolph instead.

Tomlin called the decision to sit the four-time MVP a “prudent” one but declined to get into specifics. There seems to be a far greater chance of Rodgers returning when Pittsburgh (6-5) tries to snap out of a midseason funk against the Bills (7-4) in a game that could have serious playoff implications for both teams.

“We’re comfortable with the general trajectory (of Rodgers),” Tomlin said.

Tomlin made the final call to sit Rodgers against Chicago on Saturday. He isn’t sure if he will keep the window open a little longer this time around.

Whichever player is at quarterback will have a new face protecting his blindside. Left tackle Broderick Jones will sit out with a neck injury sustained late in the fourth quarter against Chicago when Bears defensive lineman Dominique Robinson jumped and appeared to grab Jones’ head.

Calvin Anderson filled in during the game and would be in line to make his first start with the Steelers, who have dropped four of six to drop into a tie with Baltimore atop the AFC North. Pittsburgh also has veteran Andrus Peat available.

Rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who has been effective as part of a rotation that includes fellow rookie Yahya Black, will also sit out with a knee injury. Tomlin said the injury is not related to the one that Harmon suffered at the end of training camp and caused him to miss Pittsburgh’s first two games.

Black could see an uptick in playing time. The Steelers also have Brodric Martin-Rhodes available.

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith could also be back after missing two games with a pectoral injury. Highsmith also sat out two games earlier this season with an ankle injury.

Pittsburgh’s defense, whichever players are out there, will have to find a way to keep Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen in check in a game that could carry significant postseason implications. There are currently seven teams in the AFC at 7-4 or 6-5.

Allen has toyed with the Steelers through the years. He is 4-1 against Pittsburgh in his career, with the past three victories all by at least 11 points. He will face a defense that is uncharacteristically ranked near the bottom of the league in yards and points against, symbolic of the club’s wildly uneven season.

Asked why consistency has been an issue, the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach shrugged.

“You know, I think oftentimes your record reflects that,” he said. “You know if we were sitting here at 9-2, we’d probably be having less of the discussion at 6-5. I think 6-5 in general speaks to that.”

