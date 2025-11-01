Steelers will be without injured safeties Elliott, Peppers and Clark as Indianapolis visits

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary is hurting ahead of a visit by Indianapolis on Sunday. Pittsburgh placed starting…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary is hurting ahead of a visit by Indianapolis on Sunday.

Pittsburgh placed starting safety DeShon Elliott on injured reserve on Friday with a knee injury. The team then ruled out backups Jabrill Peppers (quadriceps) and Chuck Clark (illness), leaving the NFL’s worst pass defense in a tight spot as it prepares for the league’s top-ranked offense.

Elliott left last Sunday’s loss to Green Bay after injuring his right knee in the third quarter. The absence of Peppers and Clark means there’s a high likelihood the Steelers activate Kyle Dugger just three days after Pittsburgh acquired the veteran safety from New England.

The Steelers will also be without wide receiver Scotty Miller (finger) and CB Cory Trice (hamstring/knee). Trice was eligible to come off injured reserve this week.

Pittsburgh placed backup defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale (knee) on injured reserve Friday.

