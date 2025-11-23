With Aaron Rodgers sidelined, Mason Rudolph and the Steelers fall short in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — On this trip to Chicago, Aaron Rodgers was just a spectator at Soldier Field. Mason Rudolph tried…

CHICAGO (AP) — On this trip to Chicago, Aaron Rodgers was just a spectator at Soldier Field. Mason Rudolph tried to rally Pittsburgh to a late win, but it didn’t work out.

Rodgers might own the Bears, but the Steelers don’t.

With Rodgers sidelined by a broken left wrist, Rudolph threw an interception and lost a fumble in a 31-28 loss on Sunday. The Steelers dropped to 1-13 against the Bears in Chicago.

“That’s the role of a backup quarterback: You have to be ready whenever your number is called,” Rudolph said. “I felt ready today.”

Rodgers was listed as questionable, but Rudolph said he found out Saturday that he would be making the start. Rodgers, who turns 42 on Dec. 2, got hurt in the second quarter of a 34-12 win over Cincinnati last weekend.

Pittsburgh (6-5) hosts Buffalo next Sunday before visiting AFC North rival Baltimore on Dec. 7. Losers of four of their last six games, the Steelers are tied with the Ravens atop the division.

“I anticipate (Rodgers) being ready for next week. It was a prudent decision to make,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “Certainly it wasn’t a fluid week for him. It was a fluid week for Mason in terms of reps and so forth. So, I think it will be in our rearview as we move forward. I’m hopeful of that.”

Rodgers has dominated Chicago throughout his career, dating to his long run in Green Bay. The four-time MVP is 25-5 against the Bears, counting the playoffs.

During a 24-14 win at Soldier Field in 2021, Rodgers celebrated his rushing touchdown for the Packers by turning to the crowd and yelling “I still own you! I still own you!”

Rodgers’ left forearm was wrapped as he stood in front of his locker after Sunday’s loss. He did not speak with the media.

The 30-year-old Rudolph was 24 of 31 for 171 yards in his 19th career regular-season start. He said Rodgers served as a resource while also giving him some space.

“I think he knows this isn’t my first time doing it, so he wasn’t talking my ear off,” Rudolph said. “But he provided some support and some extra setup, veteran, awesome eyes, on the sidelines.”

After Chicago went three-and-out on its first possession, Rudolph was intercepted on his first throw of the game. He tried to find DK Metcalf on a deep ball, but Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright made a leaping grab on the sideline.

Chicago turned the play into DJ Moore’s 4-yard touchdown reception with 8:28 left in the first quarter.

The Steelers were down 24-21 in the third quarter when Rudolph was stripped on a sack by Montez Sweat, who recovered the fumble at the Bears 46.

On the ensuing possession, Chicago drove to Kyle Monangai’s 2-yard touchdown run and a 10-point lead early in the fourth.

“On the sack-fumble, they did a good job of peeling off the left tackle to go rob that checkdown, which I was about to throw,” Rudolph said. “I saw that and kind of re-cocked it, and that’s when I got hit. They covered the play well. And I just have to do a better job of protecting ball.”

Rudolph made a nice throw to Pat Freiermuth for a 3-yard TD with 6:27 left, and the Steelers had the ball twice in the final minutes with a chance to take the lead.

Facing a fourth-and-6 at the Chicago 47 on the team’s final possession, Rudolph tried to find Metcalf along sideline. But his throw landed in the grass after it was tipped by a leaping Jaquan Brisker.

“I thought he was game. He always is,” Tomlin said of Rudolph. “He made plays for us, particularly in the fourth quarter. But as a collective, him included, we didn’t do enough to win.”

