Steelers place left tackle Broderick Jones on injured reserve, elevate cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers placed left tackle Broderick Jones on injured reserve Saturday ahead of a visit from the Buffalo Bills.

Pittsburgh had already ruled Jones out with a neck injury sustained in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears. Jones will now miss at least the next four games for Pittsburgh (6-5).

Andrus Peat will start in place of Jones and will be in charge of protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blindside against the Bills (7-4).

Pittsburgh also elevated cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to the 53-man roster. The Steelers signed the four-year veteran to their practice squad earlier this month. Samuel had been a free agent after undergoing neck surgery in the spring.

Samuel joins a Pittsburgh defense that is struggling. The Steelers are last in the NFL against the pass and 28th in the league in overall defense.

Pittsburgh can regain first place in the AFC North with a victory after Baltimore lost to Cincinnati on Thursday night.

