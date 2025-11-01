Sports on TV for Sunday, Nov. 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Nov. 2 AUTO RACING 3 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying,…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Nov. 2

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs- Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals powered by Direct Connection, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. South Carolina, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

3 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Kentucky, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Duke, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia at Florida St., First Round

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. LSU, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

ESPNU — Princeton at Brown

1 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Texas

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

2 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Nebraska

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Tennessee

4 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Penn St.

FIGURE SKATING

Noon

NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The Skate Canada International, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MARATHON

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — The TCS New York City Marathon: From New York

3 p.m.

ABC — The TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, Atlanta at New England, San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Detroit, Carolina at Green Bay, Denver at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX: Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Las Vegas OR New Orleans at L.A. Rams

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Buffalo

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Seattle at Washington

NHL HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Utah

7 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona

8:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League Cup: Rangers at Celtic, Semifinal

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City

2 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship Group A Conference Playoff: Rhode Island at Charleston, Quarterfinal

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, First Round – Game 2

9 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship Group B Conference Playoff: Orange County at Sacramento, Quarterfinal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Rabat, Morocco

3 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: San Diego at Kansas City

5 p.m.

ESPN — NJ/NY at North Carolina

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Ternana at Juventus (Taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Finals, WTA Finals: Round Robin; Athens-ATP & Metz-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals: Round Robin; Paris-ATP, Jiujiang-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA & Chennai-WTA Finals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Drews, Madison, Wis.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cooper vs. Team Thompson, Madison, Wis.

