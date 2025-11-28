Seahawks QB Sam Darnold thriving ahead of matchup against former team Vikings

Aside from a four-interception game against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 16, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has picked…

Aside from a four-interception game against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 16, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has picked up right where he left off during a breakout year with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

On Sunday, the Vikings will get their first chance at facing Darnold since letting him leave following the 2024 season.

Darnold, who had a career-high 35 touchdown passes last season, has the fourth-highest completion rate in the league among starters this season.

Darnold has also won over current teammates such as wide receiver Cooper Kupp ahead of the matchup against the Vikings.

“I think he’s got a great demeanor about him,” Kupp said. “He’s got it pretty locked down.”

Darnold similarly won over coaches and teammates alike during his stint in the Twin Cities, which included a 14-3 record that featured Minnesota’s most wins in a season since 1998, as well as a playoff berth.

Though the Vikings originally brought Darnold aboard to compete with then-rookie J. J. McCarthy for the starting job, he started every game because of an injury to McCarthy, and was even an offensive captain.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was particularly impressed by Darnold’s increasing leadership.

“Sam’s one of my favorites,” Flores said. “He’d grown tremendously when he was here, for sure, just from a leadership standpoint. He did a lot of great things when he was here, and clearly those things are continuing to show up for him out there in Seattle.”

Darnold has settled into first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s scheme, which comes as no surprise to the latter given his observations when he held the same position with the New Orleans Saints last season.

“He knew he was taking over a franchise, and he acted accordingly,” Kubiak said. “The last time I was with Sam (Darnold), obviously, he was in a different situation, but he knew that he was ready to take the opportunity and do everything he could to be successful.”

Still more for Shaheed

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who was acquired by the Seahawks ahead of the trade deadline for two draft picks, was well on his way to a career year at the time of the deal. But Shaheed hasn’t fully acclimated to Seattle’s offense, gaining only 30 yards receiving yards on three catches in as many games.

Even so, Kubiak has been impressed by the speedy Shaheed, and expects him to become a more focal point of Seattle’s offense in time.

“I think there’s plenty more we can get out of Shid and out of the whole group,” Kubiak said. “We’re always trying to get better. I think he had a few (opportunities) in the last game that they covered up, so we had to move on in the read. But he’s going to be a big value to us.”

Jefferson being patient

The struggles of McCarthy and Minnesota’s offense have put star wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s patience to the test this season, with the two-time All-Pro and 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year on track for full-season career lows in every major statistical category.

In McCarthy’s six starts, Jefferson is averaging just 53 yards per game. He has only two touchdown receptions. But Vikings coaches and teammates have consistently applauded Jefferson’s approach and leadership through this trying season.

“I’m more focused on what I can control, and how I can better this team,” said Jefferson, who was voted as one of the team’s eight captains this year. “I’m given the ‘C’ on my chest and given the opportunity to be one of the leaders on this team. I take that very seriously.”

Byron Murphy on a roll

Second-year Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II had another outstanding game last week, racking up five tackles and his career-high sixth sack of the season in a 30-24 win against the Tennessee Titans. Murphy had just half a sack last season, but is tied with Leonard Williams for the team lead this season.

Defensive coordinator Aden Durde said Murphy’s success is not just a byproduct of getting more experience, but also his attention to detail and willingness to learn.

“He’s got some really good vets to watch and understand how you prepare for a week,” Durde said. “The outcome of that I see is that he plays the game freer right now, and it allows him to showcase a lot more of his talents that he has.”

Special teams mistakes

The Vikings have been overall sound on special teams, beginning with Will Reichard becoming the first kicker in NFL history with four field goals of 59-plus yards in the same season. He has missed only two kicks, both from 50-plus yards. Ryan Wright ranks fifth in the league in net yards per punt (44.9). But the special teams units have been responsible for one egregious and devastating error in each of the past three games.

Rookie Myles Price fumbled a kickoff return that set up a Baltimore touchdown in Week 10. A couple of players in the middle of the kickoff coverage team strayed from their lanes in overpursuit of Chicago’s Devin Duvernay, who returned it 56 yards to set up the game-winning field goal in Week 11. Then Price allowed a bouncing punt to hit his leg as he tried to block a Green Bay player near the goal line in Week 12, giving the Packers first-and-goal at the 5 early in the third quarter.

“We’ve got to get some of those things handled,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said.

AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

