Seahawks’ pass rush returns to form but Macdonald says it can improve further

A week after its first sackless performance of the season, the Seattle Seahawks’ defense — for the most part — returned to form against the Tennessee Titans.

Even without the injured Tyrice Knight and with fellow linebackers Uchenna Nwosu and Chazz Surratt missing parts of the game with injuries, the Seahawks (8-3) logged four sacks in Sunday’s 30-24 win and increased their season-long total to 36, fourth most in the NFL.

Linebacker Drake Thomas credited the Seahawks’ success in spite of injuries to a “next man up” mentality.

“Whoever it is, whatever number it is, whatever guy it is, when they are being called on and it’s their time to go, they’ve been ready,” Thomas said. “So, credit to the guys that we have and the leadership really to get everybody ready to go for their moment.”

One example of an unsung Seahawks hero rising to the occasion was the performance or reserve linebacker Patrick O’Connell. He had his first sack and a career-high nine tackles, including four solo, in his ninth NFL game.

“I’m glad he had his opportunity (Sunday), and happy for him,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “He went out and played winning football for us and made some great plays.”

That assessment could be collectively applied to the Seahawks’ defense, which is seventh-best in the league in points allowed per game. That’s no small accomplishment considering how many starters, especially in the secondary, have missed significant time.

Macdonald still seems room for improvement from the defense, and the pass rush in particular – even after Seattle brought down Tennessee rookie Cam Ward four times.

“I think we have to finish better on the quarterback,” Macdonald said. “You’ve got to give their quarterback a lot of credit for how elusive he is, but we had some opportunities there in the third and fourth quarter, and it would be great to capitalize on them, but guys are playing incredibly hard.”

What’s working

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a chance to make history. He had eight catches for a season-high 167 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, and he has already set the franchise record for receiving yards in a season with 1,313.

With six games left, Smith-Njigba has a shot at becoming the NFL’s first 2,000-yard receiver.

“It means a lot,” Smith-Njigba said of his team record. “This is a great organization, and great receivers have come through here. Honestly, I look at it as a team award, because, without Sam (Darnold), without the protection, without Sheed (Rashid Shaheed) and Coop (Cooper Kupp), this doesn’t happen.”

What needs help

As dominant as Smith-Njigba has been in his third NFL season, he continues to be Darnold’s clear-cut top target. Running back Kenneth Walker III had the second-most receiving yards with 30 on Sunday.

Shaheed, a trade-deadline acquisition from the Saints, has three catches for 30 yards in three games. He had 499 receiving yards in nine games with New Orleans.

Stock up

After he threw four interceptions in a 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Darnold responded in a big way. The veteran was efficient, completing 16 of 26 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover.

Stock down

The Seahawks’ special teams, which have been mostly stout in 2025, allowed the Titans’ Chimere Dike to return a punt for a 90-yard touchdown on Sunday. It was the first touchdown the Seahawks have allowed on special teams this season. Seattle has scored one special-teams TD, on a punt return by Tory Horton against the Saints.

Injuries

LB Chazz Surratt (ankle), RB George Holani (hamstring) and S Ty Okada (oblique) left with injuries on Sunday, and injured reserve is a consideration for all three. LB Tyrice Knight (concussion) and LB Ernest Jones IV (knee) both missed Sunday’s game, but Macdonald is hopeful both will be able to practice this week. It’s unclear whether S Julian Love (hamstring) or TE Eric Saubert (calf) will practice this week.

Key number

17 — The number of Seahawks players with at least half a sack.

Next steps

The Seahawks host Minnesota on Sunday and visit Atlanta on Dec. 7.

