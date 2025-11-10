Seahawks LB Tyrice Knight being rewarded for overcoming offseason adversity

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Observing from the sidelines, wide receiver Cooper Kupp described the play as “deja vu.” Linebacker Tyrice…

Linebacker Tyrice Knight, the instigator of the flashback-inducing moment, couldn’t have agreed more when recounting his second strip sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the Seattle Seahawks’ 44-22 win on Sunday.

Both plays allowed defensive end Demarcus Lawrence to return fumbles for touchdowns, and he became the sixth player since at least 1991 with two defensive touchdowns in the first half of a game.

“It was the same play, same ending, same result,” Knight said, “and really, the set looked the same to me.”

In many ways, the Seahawks’ defense looked like its usually stout self despite the absences of starters DT Jarran Reed, CB Josh Jobe and LB Ernest Jones IV. The was thanks in no small part to Knight.

It hasn’t been easy for Knight to reach this point. He dealt with early season knee injuries, as well as a heart issue that coach Mike Macdonald said wasn’t career-threatening,

“It didn’t get to that point,” Macdonald said. “We were in the process where there was a road that possibly could go that way, but I don’t think it got that far down that road.”

Instead, Knight persevered and has played in all nine of the Seahawks’ games this season. When he initially returned, though, Knight said it took time for him to get into a groove.

“When I got back, everything just felt slow, it didn’t feel like I was playing football,” Knight said. “You can watch it, but you just can’t move. It’s such a different approach to it, but I started to get back in my groove.”

Over the last two weeks, Knight has turned in his best football. He had eight tackles, including those two strip sacks on Sunday after registering a season-high 10 last week against the Washington Commanders. Suffice to say, Knight has been critical to Seattle’s success as of late, and a key cog in its four-game win streak.

“It just felt good to be back healthy,” Knight said. “There isn’t an excuse early in the season, but right now, I just feel like me again.”

What’s working

The Seahawks’ running game has lagged behind its passing attack most of the season, but the reverse was the case Sunday. For the first time this season, Seattle had more rushing yards than passing yards, running the ball 46 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns – both season highs.

Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet combined for 150 yards on 28 carries.

“I thought our running backs ran tremendously hard and helped close the game out,” Macdonald said. “They’re doing a great job.”

What needs help

For all that has gone right for Sam Darnold in his first season as Seattle’s quarterback, he struggled to hang on to the football on Sunday. Darnold fumbled twice against the Cardinals; he entered the contest with three fumbles this season.

“For me personally, I got to continue to get the ball out,” Darnold said. “I think that’s a big thing. I felt like I could have gotten the ball out a little bit quicker on that pass that got deflected there, or the fumble as my hand was going back.”

Darnold also threw an interception, which deflected off a helmet at the line of scrimmage.

Stock up

S Nick Emmanwori tied his career high with nine tackles on Sunday, as well as chipped in half a sack. The Seahawks have been moving the rookie around a good bit. He is expected to continue to get plenty of playing time — so long as Jobe is sidelined.

Stock down

Tight end AJ Barner had an excellent start to October, catching all 10 passes thrown his way in games for a combined 124 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars. But Barner hasn’t been as critical a component of the Seahawks’ offense the last few weeks, and wasn’t targeted against the Cardinals.

Injuries

C Jalen Sundell (knee) will be out multiple weeks after being injured in Sunday’s game, per Macdonald. It is not expected to be season ending, but injured reserve is a consideration. DT Jarran Reed (wrist) had surgery Monday morning and is on injured reserve. Macdonald said it’s “too early to know” whether Jobe (concussion), Jones (knee) or WR Tory Horton (groin/shin) will be back for the Seahawks’ next game.

Key number

3 – Seattle has won three of its first five home games this season. Last year, the Seahawks went 3-6 at home, including a loss to the New York Giants, who went 3-14 in 2024.

Next steps

The Seahawks hit the road to face the Rams on Nov. 16, and then the Titans on Nov. 23.

