Seahawks’ DeMarcus Lawrence has 2 fumble returns for TDs in first half vs. Cardinals

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence returned two fumbles for touchdowns against Arizona on Sunday — both on turnovers forced by Tyrice Knight — to become the sixth player since at least 1991 with two defensive touchdowns in the first half of a game.

Lawrence, a 12-year veteran, entered with two career touchdowns and eight fumble recoveries.

In the first quarter, Knight walloped Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett and jarred the ball loose. Lawrence scooped it up off a bounce and ran untouched 34 yards for a touchdown.

In the second quarter, Knight was the first Seahawks defender to get to Brissett on the pass rush, with Lawrence trailing just behind him. Knight again knocked the ball out of Brissett’s hand, and Lawrence caught it in stride as it bounced off the turf. He cruised to the end zone for a 22-yard TD that gave Seattle a commanding 28-0 lead. The Seahawks went on to win 44-22.

