Seahawks blank Vikings 26-0 for their 1st shutout victory in 10 years

SEATTLE (AP) — Ahead of the season, Ernest Jones IV set a goal of finishing the year with six interceptions.…

SEATTLE (AP) — Ahead of the season, Ernest Jones IV set a goal of finishing the year with six interceptions.

With six games left, the Seahawks linebacker already has a career-high four picks, including the one he returned 85 yards on Sunday for the first touchdown of his career. That was the first of five takeaways by Seattle’s dominant defense as the Seahawks blanked the Minnesota Vikings 26-0 for their first shutout victory in more than a decade.

“I was so tired,” Jones said of his TD run. “Luckily the next drive, I think, was a short one. But it was worth it.”

The Vikings were shut out for the first time since Green Bay beat them 34-0 on Nov. 11, 2007. Seattle’s most recent shutout win was 26-0 over Chicago on Sept. 27, 2015.

This one was a mismatch, with the Seahawks (9-3) going against an undrafted rookie quarterback in Max Brosmer, who was making his first NFL start for the free-falling Vikings (4-8). Brosmer, who went 19 of 30 for 126 yards, became the first player to throw four interceptions in his first career start since Buffalo’s Nathan Peterman had five against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 19, 2017.

Seattle moved into a first-place tie with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

The Vikings lost their fourth straight and had their second-fewest total yards (162) in a game this season. Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence — who pressured Brosmer into throwing the ball that Jones turned into a pick-6 — said this is the best defense he’s played for in his 12 NFL seasons.

“Yes, and I mean that wholeheartedly,” Lawrence said. “But I feel like there’s another level we’re going to reach. Y’all haven’t seen the best of us, and we’re going to capitalize on our opportunities.”

The Vikings had the first takeaway of the game, when Sam Darnold — the quarterback who led Minnesota to a 14-3 season a year ago — fumbled deep in Seattle territory early in the second quarter.

Brosmer couldn’t take advantage. Trailing 3-0, the Vikings went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Seattle 4, and Lawrence got a free run at the rookie, who scrambled to his right and made a desperation sidearm heave. The pass landed in Jones’ arms, and the linebacker took it the distance to give the Seahawks a 10-0 lead.

“Fourth down, he’s trying to make a play,” coach Kevin O’Connell said, “and it ends up being obviously catastrophically bad.”

“It’s unbelievable to have a defense like this, just consistently,” Darnold said. “For us as an offense, especially, for me personally. Like, I hate putting them in positions to where I’m getting a sack, fumble, and the defense is recovering it and now they’re all the sudden, they’re down in the red zone.”

While Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the NFL’s leading receiver, did not catch a pass until the third quarter, the Seahawks limited Justin Jefferson, the NFL’s second highest-paid receiver, to two catches for a career-low 4 yards.

“We’re super happy to have the best defense in the world,” Smith-Njigba said. “It’s awesome.”

Darnold was sacked a season-high four times in the first half alone, and Seattle had its fewest total yards in a game this season. The offense settled for three field goals by Jason Myers — the first two from 56 and 54 yards — and a 17-yard touchdown run by Zach Charbonnet.

Jammed-up Jefferson

Jefferson left the Vikings’ locker room without speaking to the media. The four-time Pro Bowler was targeted six times, just like in last week’s 23-6 loss to the Packers, but corralled only two passes from Brosmer.

“Tough day today. It was tough,” Brosmer said. “Give credit to Seattle’s defense. Got some great playmakers over there, great scheme. Thought they had a great plan for us.”

With five games remaining, Jefferson still needs 201 yards receiving to make it six straight seasons of 1,000 or more.

Down goes Darnold

Seattle’s offensive line was challenged by Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who called several effective blitzes in the first half. Darnold finished the half 7 of 15 passing for 77 yards.

“Coach Flores does a great job mixing up looks, and we were just taking what they give us and made the best decision for the team,” Smith-Njigba said. “It was just one of those days.”

Moment of silence for Easley

Prior to the game, the Seahawks held a moment of silence in honor of Kenny Easley, who died Nov. 15 at age 66. Easley is one of four players in franchise history — alongside Steve Largent, Cortez Kennedy and Walter Jones — to spend his entire career with the Seahawks and get make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The safety’s No. 45 was retired by the Seahawks in 2017, the year of his induction.

Injuries

Vikings: C Ryan Kelly (hip flexor) and RB Aaron Jones (shoulder) both sustained injuries and did not return.

Seahawks: RG Anthony Bradford (elbow) and CB Josh Jobe (concussion) were injured in the second half and did not return.

Up next

Vikings: Host Washington next Sunday.

Seahawks: Visit Atlanta next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.