Sam Darnold doing more than enough for surging Seahawks, off to best start since 2020

SEATTLE (AP) — Entering the season, coach Mike Macdonald didn’t have expectations for Sam Darnold so much as he had a vision.

Suffice to say, the quarterback’s latest performance was a full realization of what Darnold is capable of in Seattle. During the Seahawks’ 38-14 road victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, Darnold threw four touchdown passes before his first incompletion.

Alongside first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Darnold is second in the NFL in passer rating, tied for fifth in completion percentage and has guided Seattle to its first 6-2 start since 2020.

“He’s doing a great job,” Macdonald said. “But the things we thought he could do, he’s definitely doing that and probably then some. I mean, we brought him in to be our quarterback, be a leader, win games, be efficient. All those things he’s doing.”

Darnold has not just been a willing and capable distributor, but he has seemingly also made his teammates better. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the NFL’s leading receiver with 948 yards through eight games, and has a very real chance at making history. The NFL record — set during a 16-game season — is 1,964 by Calvin Johnson in 2012.

“He’s just playing and giving his heart up, putting it all out there on the field,” Smith-Njigba said. “We’re all going to follow him. He’s just been so great for us.”

Given the opponents looming on the Seahawks’ schedule — four teams with .500 records or worse, including the Tennessee Titans, who are tied with the New Orleans Saints for the worst record in the NFL of 1-8 — Darnold could keep racking up some eye-popping stats. Seattle could very well keep up with its roll, too, though a key road matchup with the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams looms near.

Regardless, Seattle’s decision to sign Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract this offseason has been a shrewd one.

“Sam’s execution right now,” Macdonald said, “he’s just ridiculous, just plain to sight.”

What’s working

One of the Seahawks’ greatest questions entering the season was how its offensive line would fare under Kubiak. Last season, quarterback Geno Smith was sacked 50 times, and the Seahawks allowed the third-most sacks of any team in the NFL.

Darnold has been sacked only nine times in eight games, and even rushed 10 times for 41 yards. Though the Seahawks have struggled to run the ball — Kenneth Walker III is Seattle’s only 100-yard rusher, which came in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers — pass protection has not been an issue.

“Our offensive line,” Macdonald said, “they deserve some love, man.”

What needs help

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV left the game Sunday early with a knee injury, and Macdonald did not have a further update on the Seahawks’ leading tackler Monday.

“They’re doing the medical right now,” Macdonald said. “Probably stick to the same story as last night—not season ending, but we’re going to be working through his knee.”

Macdonald said he expects to have more of an update by Wednesday. If Jones is sidelined for an extended period of time, third-year linebacker Drake Thomas would be expected to fill his void in the middle of the defense. Macdonald thought Thomas, who had eight tackles on Sunday, played a tremendous game.”

“I thought Drake’s communication was fantastic,” Macdonald said. “We didn’t skip a beat. That’s a tribute to him and staying prepared.”

Stock up

Wide receiver Tory Horton broke out in a big way Sunday after having any catches in the Seahawks’ previous two games. The rookie wide receiver caught a career-high two touchdown passes, as well as added a personal best 48 yards receiving. Horton leads the Seahawks with five touchdown catches.

Stock down

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has the second-most yards of any Seahawks wideout, and has hauled in over 72% of passes Darnold has sent his way. However, Kupp is on track for one of his least productive seasons in the league.

In 2018, Kupp had a career-low 566 receiving yards in eight games. His season was cut short that year by a torn ACL.

Injuries

S Julian Love (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, as was TE Eric Saubert. G Christian Haynes (pectoral) and WR Dareke Young (quad) each continue to deal with injuries. CB Josh Jobe is in concussion protocol.

Key number

11 — Macdonald has won 11 of his first 12 road games as the Seahawks’ head coach. He is just the third coach in NFL history to win 11 of his first 12 road games, joining former 49ers coach George Seifert and current Rams coach Sean McVay.

Next steps

The Seahawks host the Cardinals on Nov. 9 before hitting the road back-to-back weeks, first against the Rams on Nov. 16 and the Titans on Nov. 23.

