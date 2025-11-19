Saints waive Brandin Cooks at the veteran receiver’s request

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints waived receiver Brandin Cooks on Wednesday, honoring the 12-year NFL veteran’s request…

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints waived receiver Brandin Cooks on Wednesday, honoring the 12-year NFL veteran’s request to be let go.

When pressed about why Cooks wanted out, Saints coach Kellen Moore avoided going into detail beyond saying, “He’ll have his plan moving forward. … He’ll have opportunities in the future that he can pursue, and so, it’ll all work out. ”

Moore said the split was friendly and cooperative.

“His contract was kind of adjusted just to make it something that befitted both parties. He was awesome about it,” Moore said. “Obviously this is a personal thing and he’s been great for us. He’s been great the way he’s handled himself, the way he’s helped our team.

“I have nothing but respect and appreciation for Cooks,” Moore added. “He’s done everything we’ve asked.”

Cooks signed with New Orleans as a free agent, returning to the team that first drafted him in 2014.

But he was not prominently featured in the offense. Through 10 games, his 19 catches for 165 yards ranked fifth on the club in both categories. Last season, Cooks’ 26 catches for 259 yards with Dallas were career lows.

Cooks’ departure comes just two weeks after the Saints dealt starting receiver Rashid Shaheed to Seattle at the NFL’s trade deadline.

As New Orleans prepared to host Atlanta on Sunday, Moore said the Saints’ top three receivers are now expected to be 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave and two second-year pros, Mason Tipton and Devaughn Vele.

“I feel like we have a younger group there with those guys,” Moore said. “It’ll be a lot of fun to watch them go out there and go for it.

“Obviously, we have some other guys who will earn roles and opportunities as we go,” Moore added.

Vele, acquired from Denver at the end of preseason, has six catches for 54 yards and one touchdown this season. Tipton does not yet have a catch.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.