Saints searching for answers in the red zone and at kicker after their latest loss

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Between a failed fourth-and-goal play, two missed medium-range field goals and a botched third-and-goal play from the 1-yard line that left New Orleans settling for a field goal, the Saints had plenty of regret as they gathered Monday to review their 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

“By no means does anyone want to be in this situation that we’re in,” said Saints first-year coach Kellen Moore, who designs and calls the offense. “Our guys have the right mindset. There’s frustration, but there’s also opportunity ahead.”

Sunday wasn’t the first time red zone stalls had dogged them in this difficult season under Moore.

After failing to score on any of their three red-zone opportunities, the Saints (2-9) are scoring touchdowns on 34.48% of possessions in which they run a play from inside an opponent’s 20-yard line. That’s the worst red-zone percentage in the NFL.

The failures against Atlanta started with an inability to run it in on goal-to-goal snaps and continued with some failed pass plays, including a throw by Taysom Hill during a fourth-down rollout that was batted down.

“We didn’t get it done yesterday in the run game, so we just got to continue to evaluate that and give ourselves the best situation to be successful,” Moore said. “We’re inches away and we’re just not able to get it done.”

As for the missed field goals, the Saints still had kicker Blake Grupe on the roster Monday, but also scheduled veteran former Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker for a workout.

Tucker, 35, recently finished serving a 10-week suspension stemming from reports of alleged inappropriate sexual behavior with more than a dozen message therapists.

“Our personnel group will do a really good job of collecting all that information and having the conversations we have to have as we go through this,” Moore said. “He’s been a really good kicker for a really long time.”

Moore said Irishman Charlie Smyth, a former Gaelic football player now in his second season on New Orleans’ practice squad, also will have a chance to compete for playing time.

“He’s definitely part of this process,” Moore said.

What’s working

The Saints rank ninth in yards passing allowed per game. The Falcons has 181 net yards passing Sunday, dropping the Saints’ average in that category to 192.5.

What needs help

The Saints need to figure out how to score more points. After their squandered opportunities left them with just 10 points against Atlanta, they are averaging 15 points per game, tied with Las Vegas for last in the league.

Stock up

Safety Justin Reid’s athleticism and play-making ability was on full display when he intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 49 yards for New Orleans’ only touchdown. It was Reid’s 11th career interception.

Stock down

After missing two field goals from within 50 yards Sunday, Grupe has missed eight field goals (in 26 attempts) and two extra points this season.

Injuries

Running back Alvin Kamara has a right knee injury and it’s not immediately clear how long he’ll be out.

“If he’s available, awesome,” Moore said before mentioning rookie Devin Neal. “If not, Devin I thought did an awesome job hopping in there and competing.”

Right tackle Taliese Fuaga, who has missed two games with a high ankle sprain, said he plans to practice this week and see if he feels healthy enough to play.

Key number

18 — The yardage total of New Orleans’ longest passing play against Atlanta. It came on a short throw to Neal.

Next steps

The Saints travel to Miami next week for the first of two remaining games against AFC East teams this season, with the last being at home against the New York Jets on Dec. 21.

