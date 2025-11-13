Saints have not exceeded low expectations but see signs of hope heading into their last 7 games

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When the New Orleans Saints last played at home in the Superdome, the price of some…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When the New Orleans Saints last played at home in the Superdome, the price of some seats being re-sold online dropped to $16 — about the same as a beer in the stadium.

The relative lack of demand to see the Saints play was evident back when the NFL’s regular-season schedule came out last May and New Orleans was not selected for any nationally televised night games.

The Saints (2-8) haven’t made the playoffs since a run of four straight postseason appearances that ended in 2020, and there would not appear to be any high-stakes home dates left this season, either.

New Orleans entered its Week 11 bye tied with the New York Giants for the worst record in the NFC.

The good news for rookie coach Kellen Moore, as he manages what has become a wholesale rebuilding project, is that player morale appears healthy — particularly after a convincing 17-7 victory over the improved Panthers at Carolina last Sunday.

“I enjoy this group. I enjoy this team,” said cornerback Alontae Taylor, who wondered whether he might be dealt before the NFL’s Nov. 4 trade deadline. “I know we’re in a rough patch right now, but I love going to work with these guys.”

His response to learning last week that he’d remain with New Orleans this season was to make a tackle for a loss on a key third-down play last Sunday before making his first interception of the season.

“I’m glad to be here, super excited to finish out this season,” he said.

After winning a Super Bowl as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator last season, Moore elected to take his first head coaching job with a franchise that looked destined for a challenging rebuild.

The Saints’ 5-12 record in 2024 was their worst since 2005. Then veteran QB Derek Carr retired unexpectedly because of degenerative condition in his throwing shoulder, and the club went into the season with no QBs who had a victory as a starter to their name.

Second-year pro Spencer Rattler, who opened the season as the starter, didn’t win his first game until Week 5 against the Giants and went 1-7 before Moore elected to turn to rookie Tyler Shough — the club’s second-round pick last spring.

After a difficult debut against the contending Rams in Los Angeles, Shough hit his stride at Carolina, completing 70.4% of his passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover.

Shough became the first Saints rookie QB to win a game he started since Dave Wilson in 1981. The victory also was the Saints’ first in team history with a rookie at QB and first-year coach on the sideline.

Although much of Moore’s focus will be on figuring out which veteran players to keep in 2026, which young players he wants to continue developing and which players don’t fit in with his plans, he also wants to win.

He’s eager to see if his team’s victory going into the bye provides any momentum coming out of it.

“We got to use it to our advantage and put ourselves in position to kind of attack this back end of the season,” Moore said.

Statistically, the Saints still have plenty of apparent flaws to address.

They haven’t scored as many as 20 points in any of their past five games, although they likely would have in Carolina, had they not elected to run out the clock from inside the Panthers 10.

The Saints still haven’t scored as many as 30 in a game all season, topping out at 26 in their Week 5 win.

But the remainder of the schedule would appear to give the Saints an opportunity to be more competitive.

They resume play at home in Week 12 against Atlanta (3-6) and also will play the New York Jets (2-7), Miami (3-7) and NFL-worst Tennessee (1-8).

Shough said he expects the Saints to return to practice with “a sense of urgency” and to continue “learning from our mistakes and then just not letting up.”

“There’s a lot of ball to be played,” Shough said eagerly. “I think we’ve got a lot ahead of us.”

