Alvin Kamara’s knee injury leaves the Saints’ running game in a tough spot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara injured his right knee in the first quarter of New Orleans’ 24-10 loss to Atlanta on Sunday, and it’s unclear how long he’ll be out.

“We’ll have to let that go through its process,” Saints coach Kellen Moore said. “We’ll have to get the full evaluation” on Monday.

Kamara was coming off one of his most productive performances of the season, having gained 115 yards from scrimmage in a victory at Carolina in Week 10 before getting extra rest during the Saints’ Week 11 bye.

The nine-year veteran’s absence against the Falcons left the Saints with just one regular running back: rookie Devin Neal. So, the Saints asked Taysom Hill, who often substitutes into the game as a wildcat quarterback, to take some snaps at running back.

“There were a lot of things I ended up doing today that I had zero time on task doing,” Hill said. “That’s the nature of the NFL and the numbers game you end up playing” with the maximum of 46 active players during games.

Hill “was thrown into some tough situations,” Saints quarterback Tyler Shough said.

The Saints finished with 79 yards rushing.

Neal had 18 yards on seven carries and Hill had 17 yards on 10 carries. Shough wound up being his team’s top rusher with 22 yards. The Saints did not have a run longer than 6 yards.

Kamara, New Orleans’ leading rusher this season, made a short reception along the left sideline when he was tackled by Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss — a former Saints teammate.

The tackle twisted Kamara as he went down and his knee appeared to bend awkwardly. Kamara immediately let go of the ball and grabbed his knee with both hands.

He remained on the sideline for much of the first half, appearing to test his knee to see if he could remain in the game. But after a second stint inside the blue injury tent, he left the sideline.

Kamara had three carries for 11 yards and two catches for 4 yards against the Falcons.

Known for his versatility, Kamara has 471 yards and a touchdown rushing on 131 carries this season, as well as 186 yards receiving on 33 catches.

Quarterback Tyler Shough said Kamara’s absence affected the offensive game plan “hugely.”

“He’s a great part of what we do as an offense,” Shough said. “Hopefully he’s OK … But I was really proud of Devin and what he was able to do.”

