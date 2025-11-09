RG Chris Lindstrom active for Falcons but CB Mike Hughes out vs. Colts in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Falcons three-time Pro Bowl right guard Chris Lindstrom is active for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts…

BERLIN (AP) — Falcons three-time Pro Bowl right guard Chris Lindstrom is active for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, but starting cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) won’t play.

Defensive lineman LaCale London (shoulder) is also inactive. All three players had been listed as questionable. Lindstrom was dealing with a foot injury.

Hughes has made 21 solo tackles and has five passes defensed this season, with no interceptions. On Saturday, the Falcons elevated CB Keith Taylor.

Atlanta guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle), edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and OT Storm Norton (foot) did not make the trip.

Also inactive for the Falcons: S Jordan Fuller, OL Joshua Gray and OL Andrew Stueber.

For the Colts, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck) was placed on injured reserve Friday. Defensive ends Samson Ebukam (knee) and Tyquan Lewis (groin) and WR Anthony Gould (knee) had also been ruled out.

Also inactive for the Colts: RB D.J. Giddens, S Reuben Lowery III, TE Will Mallory, T Luke Tenuta.

WR Laquon Treadwell was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Saturday. Indianapolis also elevated DE Durell Nchami and DT Tim Smith to the active roster from the practice squad.

