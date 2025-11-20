Referee Adrian Hill leaves Bills-Texans game with leg injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Referee Adrian Hill left Thursday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans with a left…

HOUSTON (AP) — Referee Adrian Hill left Thursday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans with a left leg injury.

Hill was injured during a punt in the third quarter. He was standing in the end zone and pulled up as he tried to run forward. He wasn’t putting any weight on his left leg as he helped off the field by two Texans staff members.

He went to the Texans sideline and gave his white referee hat to Roy Ellison, who moved from umpire to referee to take his place.

Hill got on a cart and was driven away from the sideline. The Texans said he was being taken for tests.

