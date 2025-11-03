Rams are looking like a Super Bowl contender behind Stafford’s offense and a surging defense

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Sean McVay has created nearly continual success during his nine seasons in charge of the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Sean McVay has created nearly continual success during his nine seasons in charge of the Los Angeles Rams, his team hasn’t looked this good at midseason since its Super Bowl championship run four years ago.

Sure, that’s not saying much. The Rams got off to ice-cold starts in the past three seasons, only heating up after their bye week to make two playoff runs.

But from Matthew Stafford’s MVP-level play on a potent offense to the impressive versatility of a still-rebuilding defense, the Rams (6-2) have a clear identity and a good chance to contend for their third Super Bowl trip during McVay’s remarkable tenure.

“I like the fact that we’re getting better,” McVay said Sunday after the Rams routed the New Orleans Saints. “I can feel us starting to play really good complementary ball, especially offensively and defensively off of one another. … I think the coaches are doing a great job. I think the players ultimately are the ones that bring it to life, but there’s just a good vibe.”

The Rams are thriving after three straight victories by a combined 66 points, leading to the NFL’s second-best point differential. They’ve scored at least 23 points in six of their eight games, while their 15.9 points allowed per game are the second-fewest in the league.

Stafford is on a roll unlike nearly anything in his 17-year career, passing for 1,408 yards with 16 touchdowns and no interceptions in the Rams’ past five games. The quarterback has thrived with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, while McVay has evolved to employ four tight ends extensively — sometimes three at a time, in a novel approach for the offensive guru.

Coordinator Chris Shula’s defense has maintained the standard of its stellar midseason turnaround from 2024, when its young players finally grew into their roles. The Rams have one of the NFL’s best pass rushes — generated largely by players on rookie contracts — while their secondary has managed to hang in despite injuries and a lack of overall top-end talent.

It’s all adding up to the potential of an exciting winter for the Rams.

“We’re progressing great,” new linebacker Nate Landman said. “When you look at the way we started the season to where we are now, we’ve improved in every facet. Still a lot of things to do … but I think that we’re growing at a great rate, and we’re going to peak at the right time.”

What’s working

The Rams’ once-suspect rushing defense has been solid, and it’s getting better: Anchored by newcomer Poona Ford and the relentless Landman, the Rams held Alvin Kamara and his teammates to 57 yards on the ground — 29 on one play by Taysom Hill. Los Angeles’ run defense moved up to 11th in the league.

What needs help

McVay is fed up with the failures of his placekicking unit after Joshua Karty missed a 39-yard field goal and an extra-point attempt against New Orleans, giving the Rams an NFL-high eight missed or blocked kicks. In usual McVay style, he refused to assign any blame to any individual, including special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn. “It’s going on for too long, and we’ve got to be able to fix it,” McVay said.

Stock up

While Landman is the Rams’ most pleasant surprise, another contender is cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. He had a huge game against the Saints, making his first interception for LA along with three passes defensed and four tackles, including a big open-field stop of Hill in the fourth quarter. The undersized Forbes has transformed since Washington put its former first-round pick on waivers last December, earning a starting job in camp and growing into a solid tackler through determination and coaching.

Stock down

Special teams have repeatedly been a problem for McVay’s teams, and it’s happening again. Karty isn’t solely responsible for many of the kicking failures, and McVay said he still has faith in the sixth-round pick out of Stanford in 2024 — but McVay also didn’t deny the Rams could try out new kickers this week.

Injuries

The problems haven’t been insurmountable, continuing the Rams’ history of decent injury luck. Nacua was on a record-breaking pace before he hurt his ankle last month and his ribs against New Orleans, but the contact-loving wideout has avoided any long-term setback. Right tackle Rob Havenstein was sidelined by an ankle injury, but the Rams’ longest-tenured player resumed his starting role Sunday.

Key number

8 — Adams’ receiving touchdowns this season, tops in the NFL. The Rams have struggled in the red zone in past seasons, with McVay saying he sometimes overthought his play calls. With Adams, McVay’s decision-making process is much simpler: Adams leads the NFL with 16 red-zone targets, and he has five TD catches in the past two games.

The lengths of those TD catches? They covered 1, 1, 2, 3 and 4 yards.

Next steps

The Rams’ remaining schedule is grueling, with visits from fellow NFC contenders Detroit and Tampa Bay along with five NFC West matchups. But for starters, the Rams could avenge their only embarrassing day of the season when they visit San Francisco on Sunday, a month after losing to a 49ers team missing most of its best players.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.