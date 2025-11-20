Raiders’ Maxx Crosby added to injury report with knee issue ahead of Browns game

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was added to the injury report Thursday with an…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was added to the injury report Thursday with an injured knee going into Sunday’s home game against Cleveland.

Crosby was limited in practice, as were defensive tackles Jonah Laulu (ribs) and Leki Fotu (heel). Crosby has dealt with knee problems this season, so it’s unclear if this was a new injury.

He also has a history of playing through injuries. Other than last season when Crosby didn’t play five games because of an ankle injury, he hasn’t missed a game since entering the league in 2019.

He has four sacks in the past five games and six for the season. Crosby also has 14 tackles for loss.

