Raiders’ Jackson Powers-Johnson to go on injured reserve because of serious ankle injury

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson will be placed on injured reserve with a serious ankle injury, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Powers-Johnson could be out for the rest of the season, a person close to the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made.

Powers-Johnson was injured in Thursday night’s 10-7 loss at Denver.

“We’re going to miss JPJ,” Carroll said. “He plays his butt off and really loves this program and shows it in everything that he does, but it’s going to be a while before he gets back. But the IR thing will take care of that.”

It was the latest setback for Powers-Johnson, who was drafted in the second round in 2024 out of Oregon.

He has had trouble staying healthy since joining the Raiders, but was the expected starter at center going into training camp. However, he lost that position to Jordan Meredith and was moved to guard. Powers-Johnson competed with Alex Cappa at guard and wound up earning the starting job.

Cappa is the likely starter going forward. The Raiders host Dallas next Monday night.

