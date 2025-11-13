QBs Young and Penix are in spotlight as Panthers and Falcons look for more help from passing game

ATLANTA (AP) — Carolina’s Bryce Young and Atlanta’s Michael Penix Jr. delivered identical somber messages following disappointing performances in losses…

ATLANTA (AP) — Carolina’s Bryce Young and Atlanta’s Michael Penix Jr. delivered identical somber messages following disappointing performances in losses last week: “I’ve got to be better.”

The quarterbacks are in the spotlight as the Panthers and Falcons seek more balanced offense in the renewal of their NFC South rivalry on Sunday.

The Panthers (5-5) and Falcons (3-6) share similar stories of frustration in recent seasons. Each team is looking to snap a streak of seven consecutive losing seasons and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Each team is counting on its young quarterback to spark a turnaround, but the 2025 results have been mixed as the running games have been more reliable for Atlanta and Carolina. Penix and Young rank 21st and 25th, respectively, in passing yards.

Falcons second-year coach Raheem Morris is facing increased pressure as last week’s 31-25 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin left Atlanta with a four-game losing streak. Morris knows criticism is part of his job, but he has spoken more this week about his concern about Penix “being so hard on himself” after completing only 12 of 28 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown against the Colts.

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said patience is needed with young quarterbacks.

“Knowing how difficult this game is, knowing the immense pressure that goes into that position, being the franchise quarterback, all the different expectations that come with young quarterbacks, we can obviously jump on these guys super early in their career and not even give them a chance to develop,” Robinson said.

Relying on the run

Each team has relied on deep running games. Carolina’s Rico Dowdle ranks third in the league in rushing and has support from Chuba Hubbard. The Falcons counter with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Robinson, also productive as a receiver out of the backfield, ranks third in the league in scrimmage yards.

Low point for Penix

Penix has thrown only three interceptions this season. Two picks came in an ugly 30-0 loss at Carolina on Sept. 21, including one returned for a touchdown by Chau Smith-Wade. Penix completed only 18 of 36 passes for 172 yards and former starter Kirk Cousins took over in the fourth quarter with the Falcons trailing 27-0.

Penix promised the Falcons will be more competitive.

“Obviously if you look back at that game, they had success in that game,” Penix said. “So, maybe they do show some of the same things that they did in that game, but we will be ready for every look. We’ll definitely make it a better game than what we did last time.”

Protecting Young

The Panthers were held to 175 total yards in last week’s 17-7 home loss to the one-win New Orleans Saints. Young had just 124 yards passing and turned the ball over twice. The Saints stuffed the box on defense to stop Dowdle and forced Young to beat them. Young couldn’t, but it wasn’t all his fault.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft spent most of the day on the run as the Saints were able to get pressure up the middle, disrupting the timing of several pass plays.

Panthers coach Dave Canales has similar concerns this week facing the Falcons, who come in tied for fifth in the league with 29 sacks, including seven last week. Rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. have helped boost the pass rush.

“At the end of the day, they got some talented guys, and they got some young speed on the edges,” Canales said.

Speak for yourself

Linebacker Nic Scourton said on Sunday the Panthers may have taken the Saints lightly. The rookie’s comments didn’t sit too well with Canales, who said he’d prefer those comments stay in-house.

Canales added that the Panthers looked sharp in practice Wednesday.

“It’s a learning opportunity to say, OK, for our guys, speak for your own performance,” Canales said. “If you want to make a general comment about, hey, when we lose, we’re upset, we’re disappointed. But the specific part of it that we can do a better job of just keeping those things within us and the stuff that we talk about.”

Stopping Bijan

The Panthers defense shut out the Falcons the first time around. Carolina cornerback Mike Jackson knows duplicating that effort on Atlanta’s home field will take another stellar performance.

Robinson had 13 carries for 72 yards and six catches for 39 yards but was held out of the end zone. Robinson’s No. 7 jersey will be the focus for the defense.

“We just played good clean defense, we got a couple of turnovers,” Jackson said. “I feel like we just kind of disrupted their timing. We have to contain No. 7. It all starts with No. 7.”

AP Sports Writer Steve Reed contributed to this report.

