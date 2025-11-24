QB Baker Mayfield is the latest player injured for the reeling Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit a major detour on their way to another division title. Baker…

Baker Mayfield has a shoulder injury, and a playoff spot is in jeopardy for a team that opened the season 6-2.

The Buccaneers (6-5) were overmatched by the Los Angeles Rams in a 34-7 loss made worse by Mayfield’s injury. Coach Todd Bowles said Monday the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. An MRI is needed to confirm it, so his status for this week’s game against Arizona is uncertain. Teddy Bridgewater, who played the second half against Los Angeles, would start if Mayfield can’t go.

“It’s a big loss because of the way he’s been playing and carrying us the past few weeks — and even last year,” Bowles said. “At the same time, we all have confidence in Teddy. We know what he can do and we know what kind of confidence level he brings, too. It’s a different kind of energy, but yet energy that we all feed off of and expect.”

Three straight losses to the Rams, Bills and Patriots has Tampa Bay reeling. The Buccaneers have a half-game lead over the Panthers (6-6) for first place in the NFC South following Carolina’s 20-9 loss on Monday night at San Francisco.

The two teams will meet in Week 16 and the final weekend of the regular season. The Bucs have struggled against winning teams since defeating the Seahawks (8-3) and 49ers (7-4) in consecutive games.

“We understand that most of us have been here the last two years and understand where we are and understand what we’ve got to do going forward,” Bowles said. “Everything is right in front of us, but we definitely have to correct a lot of things. It’s definitely in the locker room with us — coaches and players. We’re our problem, but we’re also our solution.”

They’ve won the NFC South four straight seasons but have lost at home in the playoffs three times, including twice in the wild-card round.

What’s working

The run game. The Bucs ran for 123 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry a week after a season-high 202-yard performance against one of the league’s worst run-stopping units.

What needs help

Defense. They’re getting no pressure on quarterbacks and can’t cover. After the Rams scored a touchdown on the first three possessions, the defense had allowed TDs on 10 of 15 drives over three games.

Stock up

Rachaad White averaged 5.4 yards per carry, gaining 38 yards on seven runs. White gained 5.1 yards per rush against Buffalo last week.

Stock down

Cornerback Zyon McCollum. He struggled against the Rams, allowing six catches on seven targets for 81 yards. Davante Adams scored two TDs against McCollum.

Injuries

RB Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder) could return this week. WR Chris Godwin was back after missing several games. CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring), CB Jamel Dean (hip) and OLB Haason Reddick (knee, ankle) didn’t play against the Rams. … WR Mike Evans (clavicle), WR Jalen McMillan (neck) and DL Calijah Kancey (pectoral) remain out but could return before the season ends.

Key number

106 — The Bucs have allowed 106 points during their three-game losing streak, an average of 35.3 per game.

Next steps

The Buccaneers host the Cardinals (3-8) on Sunday.

