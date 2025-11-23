Patriots extend win streak to 9, overcome early deficit in 26-20 win over Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Drake Maye passed for 294 yards and a touchdown, Marcus Jones returned an interception 33 yards for…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Drake Maye passed for 294 yards and a touchdown, Marcus Jones returned an interception 33 yards for a score and the AFC-leading New England Patriots rallied from an early 10-point deficit and extended their winning streak to nine with a 26-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Hunter Henry had a career-high 115 receiving yards, including a 28-yard TD catch, on seven receptions, for New England (10-2) — which has won at least nine straight for the first time since 2015.

But the Patriots fell behind 10-0 early in the second quarter before rallying. It was their first double-digit deficit since the second half of their opener against Las Vegas.

Andy Borregales’ 52-yard field goal, his fourth of the day, gave the Patriots a 26-20 lead with 1:51 remaining.

Joe Flacco drove Cincinnati to the New England 26, but a fourth-down pass with 18 seconds remaining intended for Mike Gesicki was incomplete.

COWBOYS 24, EAGLES 21

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Aubrey kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired after Dak Prescott rallied Dallas from a 21-point deficit and Dallas beat Philadelphia in a mistake-filled thriller.

The Cowboys (5-5-1) converted on their third tiebreaking chance of the fourth quarter to extend Prescott’s home winning streak against NFC East opponents to 19 in their first game at AT&T Stadium since the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

The Eagles (8-3) are still in good shape to be the first repeat winners in the NFC East since they won four in a row from 2001-04, but the offense reverted to the form that has frustrated A.J. Brown after the star receiver had a big hand in the 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Philadelphia lost with a lead of at least 21 points for the first time since 1999, when Arizona beat the Eagles 25-24. It was the first win for Dallas when trailing by three touchdowns since the Cowboys beat the Rams 34-31 in 2014.

LIONS 34, GIANTS 27, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a 69-yard touchdown on the first snap of overtime after Jake Bates kicked a career-long 59-yard field goal in the final minute of regulation, lifting Detroit to a win over New York.

New York had a chance to extend the game, but turned it over on downs at the Detroit 31 when Aidan Hutchinson sacked Jameis Winston.

The Lions (7-4) entered the game out of the playoff picture, trailed by double digits multiple times and rallied to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in more than three years.

They wouldn’t have pulled it off without Gibbs, who had a career-high 264 yards from scrimmage and three scores.

The dual-threat running back had a career-high 219 yards rushing — the third-highest total in team history — and two touchdowns along with 45 yards receiving and another score.

Filling in for injured rookie Jaxson Dart, Winston had a 33-yard touchdown reception and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass on trick plays in regulation.

The Giants (2-10) lost their sixth straight game and fifth this season after leading in the fourth quarter.

CHIEFS 23, COLTS 20, OT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for a season-high 352 yards, Kareem Hunt ran for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Harrison Butker’s fifth field goal of the game gave Kansas City a come-from-behind overtime victory over the Indianapolis.

Rashee Rice had eight catches for 141 yards, including two crucial ones on the Chiefs’ tying touchdown drive in regulation and another in overtime, after Kansas City (6-5) had forced the high-powered Colts (8-3) to punt on a fourth consecutive three-and-out.

Butker ended the game with a 27-yard field goal with just under two minutes left in overtime, potentially keeping the Chiefs’ playoff hopes alive. The reigning AFC champions had lost their previous two games, and another defeat against one of the hottest teams in the NFL on Sunday would have left Andy Reid’s team needing a whole lot of help to make it back to the postseason.

The Colts blew a 20-9 fourth-quarter lead thanks in part to some questionable play-calling — and some worse execution.

They went almost entirely away from running back Jonathan Taylor down the stretch, putting the game instead in Daniel Jones’ hands.

He wound up with 181 yards passing and two touchdowns, but most of that production came in the first half. Jones was just 8 of 18 for 83 yards in the second half, which allowed Mahomes and Co. to mount a comeback that injected some life in a dim season.

JAGUARS 27, CARDINALS 24, OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, Cam Little kicked a 52-yard field goal in overtime and Jacksonville overcame a turnover-filled performance to beat Arizona.

Jacksonville got the ball first in overtime and after a promising drive stalled, Little made his kick with 7:46 left. Earlier this season, he set an NFL record with a 68-yarder.

Arizona had a chance to tie or win, but Jacoby Brissett’s fourth-down heave to Xavier Weaver fell incomplete. The Cardinals elected to go for it on fourth instead of attempting a 60-yard field goal.

Jacksonville (7-4) has won three of its last four to improve its standing in the AFC playoff picture. Arizona (3-8) has lost eight of its last nine.

BEARS 31, STEELERS 28

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for three touchdowns, and the Bears beat Pittsburgh in a matchup of division leaders with Chicago’s old nemesis Aaron Rodgers sidelined by a broken left wrist.

Rodgers is 25-5 against the Bears from his long tenure in Green Bay. He once famously turned to the crowd at Soldier Field and screamed that he still owns Chicago. But the four-time MVP didn’t get the chance to show if that’s still the case.

Rodgers, who turns 42 on Dec. 2, was hurt in the second quarter of a 34-12 win over Cincinnati last week. He wore a brace when he practiced Friday on a limited basis, but the Steelers (6-5) went with Mason Rudolph in his place and fell into a first-place tie with Baltimore in the AFC North.

The NFC North-leading Bears (8-3) won for the eighth time in nine games. After rallying in the final two minutes the previous three weeks, they held onto a late leade this time.

Pittsburgh pulled within three when Rudolph found Pat Freiermuth for a 3-yard score with 6 1/2 minutes remaining to cap a 17-play drive. The Steelers had the ball near midfield in the closing minute when Jaquan Brisker tipped a fourth-down pass at the line, sealing the win for Chicago.

SEAHAWKS 30, TITANS 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns and Seattle beat Tennessee for its fifth win in six games.

Darnold bounced back with a clean game after being picked off four times last week.

The Seahawks (8-3) also improved to 5-1 on the road and made sure to hold onto the first wild-card spot in the NFC playoff chase.

The Seahawks, tied for the fourth-most sacks in the NFL, added four more against the NFL’s most-sacked quarterback in Titans rookie Cam Ward. Linebacker Derick Hall sacked Ward for the fourth one with the Titans at the Seattle 21, helping the Seahawks force a turnover on downs two plays later with 6:11 left.

Ward tried once more to rally the Titans. He found Chimere Dike with a 1-yard TD pass with 43 seconds left, giving the NFL’s worst-scoring team a season high in points and one final chance.

But linebacker Dorian Mausi touched the onside kick before the ball traveled 10 yards, and Seattle finished off the win.

BROWNS 24, RAIDERS 10

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders passed for 209 yards and a touchdown in his NFL starting debut and Myles Garrett had three of Cleveland’s 10 sacks in a victory over Las Vegas, the fifth straight loss for the Raiders.

The Browns (3-8) ended a three-game skid while starting their 42nd quarterback since the franchise’s return in 1999. Sanders replaced fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who’s in the concussion protocol, and ended a 17-game losing streak by Cleveland QBs making their first start.

Sanders can thank the Browns’ ferocious defensive front, which was no match for the Raiders’ porous offensive line. Las Vegas has allowed 20 sacks over the past three weeks.

Garrett now has 18 sacks this season to break his franchise record of 16, set twice. With six games left, he needs five sacks to break the NFL record of 22 1/2 set by Michael Strahan in 2001 and T.J. Watt in 2021.

FALCONS 24, SAINTS 10

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kirk Cousins passed for 199 yards and two touchdowns in his second start this season, and Atlanta ended a five-game skid with a victory over New Orleans.

Taking over under center because of Michael Penix Jr.’s season-ending knee injury, Cousins completed 16 of 23 passes, highlighted by his 49-yard scoring pass deep down the middle to former Tulane standout Darnell Mooney in the fourth quarter.

The play gave Atlanta (4-7) a 24-10 lead with 11:04 left — a comfortable cushion on a day when the Falcons prevented the hapless Saints (2-9) from scoring an offensive touchdown.

New Orleans’ only TD came on Justin Reid’s 49-yard interception return in the second quarter on a pass that was tipped by Kool-Aid McKinstry. Reid’s first TD since his rookie season in 2018 briefly pulled the Saints within 10-7.

RAVENS 23, JETS 10

BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry scored two third-quarter touchdowns and Baltimore recovered from a sleepy first half to beat New York for its fifth straight victory.

Baltimore has gone from 1-5 to 6-5, but this was not a particularly convincing performance. Lamar Jackson went 13 of 23 for 153 yards and didn’t look as mobile as usual after dealing with knee and ankle issues recently. Henry was held to 64 yards on 21 carries.

The Jets (2-9) led 7-3 at halftime, their first lead after two quarters since the season opener against Pittsburgh. Baltimore appeared headed for a three-and-out to start the third quarter when a pass interference penalty on Isaiah Oliver gave the Ravens a 34-yard gain on third-and-15. That led to Henry’s 2-yard scoring run that put Baltimore ahead to stay.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 from New York’s 42, but Tyrod Taylor — starting for the benched Justin Fields — threw incomplete. And although the Ravens continued having problems in the red zone, they finally opened a big enough hole for Henry to walk in on fourth-and-goal from the 2 to make it 17-7.

After an exchange of field goals, a 40-yard catch-and-run by Breece Hall helped set the Jets up in the red zone. But after another shifty run, Hall fumbled and the Ravens took over on their own 3.

The loss clinched the Jets’ 10th straight losing season.

PACKERS 23, VIKINGS 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Emanuel Wilson rushed for a career-high 107 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start and Green Bay defeated Minnesota.

Green Bay’s Micah Parsons and Devonte Wyatt each had two sacks. The Vikings totaled 4 net yards and three turnovers in the second half.

Wilson had two 1-yard touchdown runs while filling in for Josh Jacobs, who was unavailable because of a bruised left knee. This was the first career two-touchdown game for the 2023 undrafted free agent from Fort Valley State.

His 28 carries and 107 yards rushing represented the highest single-game totals by any Packers running back this season.

Green Bay (7-3-1) improved to 2-0 in divisional games after going 1-5 against NFC North foes last season. This started a stretch of three straight divisional matchups for the Packers, who visit Detroit on Thursday and host the Chicago Bears on Dec. 7.

The Vikings (4-7) were attempting to beat the Packers on the road for a third straight season, something they last accomplished in 1991-93. They instead fell for the fifth time in their past six games.

RAMS 34, BUCCANEERS 7

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Davante Adams caught two of Matthew Stafford’s three touchdown passes during the Rams’ 31-point first half, and Los Angeles moved into sole possession of the NFC lead with a victory over Tampa Bay.

Cobie Durant returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown to kick-start a dominant performance in the sixth consecutive victory by the Rams (9-2). Colby Parkinson also caught a TD pass from Stafford, who went 25 of 35 for 273 yards in his eighth consecutive interception-free game.

Jared Verse and Kobie Turner had two sacks apiece for the Rams, who haven’t lost since Oct. 2 and haven’t trailed since the second quarter of a win over Baltimore in Week 6. Los Angeles has also jumped over defending champion Philadelphia (8-3) for the first overall seed with six games to play.

Baker Mayfield had 60 total yards and threw two interceptions before sitting out the second half with a left shoulder injury for the Buccaneers (6-5), who have allowed 106 points while losing three straight.

