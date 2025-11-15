Patriots DT Milton Williams placed on injured reserve with ankle injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be without one of the most productive members of their defense…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be without one of the most productive members of their defense after placing defensive tackle Milton Williams on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Williams was hurt during the first quarter of Thursday’s win over the New York Jets. He tried briefly to return, but was then ruled out for the remainder of the game. He will miss at least the next four games while on IR.

Williams signed as a free agent during the offseason after four seasons with Philadelphia. He has started all 11 games for New England, with 17 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and eight quarterbacks hits.

To fill Williams’ roster spot, the Patriots signed rookie linebacker Bradyn Swinson from their practice squad.

The Patriots, who have an NFL-best 9-2 record, visit Cincinnati on Nov. 23.

