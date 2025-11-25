Live Radio
Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig suspended 1 game for punching 49ers’ Jauan Jennings

The Associated Press

November 25, 2025, 3:58 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig has been suspended one game without pay for punching San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin during Monday’s game.

Moehrig may appeal the suspension under the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. A hearing would be heard by Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

Moehrig will be eligible to return to the Panthers’ active roster next Monday.

