Packers’ struggles on offense continue for second straight game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love’s Monday night went pretty similarly to the way his 2024 season ended.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was failing to produce many points against the Philadelphia Eagles while leading an offense dealing with multiple injuries.

Green Bay (5-3-1) followed up a stunning 16-13 loss to Carolina by falling 10-7 to Philadelphia. After lighting up the scoreboard in a 35-25 victory at Pittsburgh, the Packers have scored just one touchdown in each of their last two games.

Now they must figure out how to spark an offense that has suddenly hit the skids.

Love went 20 of 36 for 176 yards and was sacked three times as the Packers didn’t reach the end zone until Josh Jacobs scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 5:49 left in the game. After throwing 13 touchdown passes in Green Bay’s first seven games, Love hasn’t thrown any during these last two losses.

He also hasn’t gotten much help.

Tight end Tucker Kraft was having a Pro Bowl-caliber season before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Carolina last week, knocking him out for the rest of the season. Jayden Reed, the Packers’ leading receiver last year, has been out since mid-September while recovering from surgeries to his shoulder and foot.

Rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden didn’t play Monday due to a shoulder injury, and Romeo Doubs left with a chest injury in the second half. Green Bay also lost center Elgton Jenkins to an ankle injury.

Green Bay’s lack of receiving depth was enough of an issue that on its last-minute attempt to get into field-goal range, Love ended up throwing an 18-yard completion to Bo Melton, who has spent most of this season working out at cornerback rather than his original position of wide receiver. Melton saw more playing time than usual on offense because Green Bay had so many injured wideouts.

Love faced a similar situation in the Packers’ 22-10 wild-card playoff loss at Philadelphia last season, when multiple injuries decimated Green Bay on the offensive line and at wide receiver. Love threw three interceptions without a touchdown pass in that game.

Love didn’t throw any interceptions Monday, but he did have a fumble that thwarted a scoring opportunity in the second quarter.

Missed opportunities have become a running theme with this offense lately.

Against Carolina, the Packers got inside the Panthers’ 35-yard line on five of their first six possessions but converted those chances into just two field goals.

Green Bay failed to capitalize again Monday.

The Packers got to Philadelphia’s 38 on the game’s opening series before Jalyx Hunt’s sack pushed them out of field-goal range. They reached Philadelphia’s 27 in the final minute of the second quarter, but Jaelan Phillips recovered a fumble after Love lost the ball while getting sacked by Nakobe Dean.

After Jake Elliott’s 39-yard field goal put Philadelphia ahead 3-0 in the third quarter, Green Bay reached Eagles territory on each of its first two second-half drives but couldn’t break through.

On the first series, Love threw a third-and-9 pass from the 41 that went off the hands of a diving Doubs. The Packers went for it on fourth-and-9, and Love’s pass bounced off the shoulder pads of Melton.

Green Bay had second-and-6 from Philadelphia’s 35 early in the fourth quarter when an illegal formation penalty wiped out a 22-yard completion from Love to Christian Watson. After two Love incompletions, the Packers punted.

