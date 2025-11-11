Packers place center Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay center Elgton Jenkins has been placed on injured reserve after getting knocked out…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay center Elgton Jenkins has been placed on injured reserve after getting knocked out of the Packers’ 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

The Packers announced Tuesday they had placed the two-time Pro Bowl selection on injured reserve and had signed linebacker Kristian Welch from their practice squad to their active roster.

The injured reserve designation means that Jenkins must miss at least the Packers’ next four games. The 29-year-old Jenkins had left the Eagles game with what team officials described as an ankle injury

Jenkins has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him out of Mississippi State in the second round of the 2019 draft. He has made 94 career starts for the Packers and has started games at every position on the offensive line except for right guard.

Sixty-seven of those starts have come at left guard. Jenkins moved over to center this season after the Packers signed former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Aaron Banks to take over at left guard.

Jenkins earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 and 2022.

The Packers (5-3-1) will try to snap a two-game skid Sunday when they visit the New York Giants (2-8).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.