Packers’ LaFleur says ‘it’s highly unlikely’ that injured center Elgton Jenkins returns this season

Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday “it’s highly unlikely” that Jenkins returns this year. Jenkins left Monday night’s 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with what team officials described as an ankle injury, and he was placed on injured reserve the next day.

The IR designation only requires Jenkins to miss at least four games, but LaFleur’s comments indicated it’s a long-term injury.

“It’s a shame because, shoot, he was one of the first guys we drafted when I got here, and (I’ve) just been through a lot with him, and obviously, a lot of great moments,” LaFleur said. “And it’s a shame, because he’s one of our real leaders on our team.”

Sean Rhyan played center after Jenkins’ exit Monday. He is expected to take over as the starter when the Packers (5-3-1) visit the New York Giants (2-8) on Sunday.

Jenkins’ injury represents the latest obstacle for an offensive line that has struggled with inconsistency. Injuries caused the Packers to start four different offensive line combinations in their first five games before finally going with a set starting five of Rasheed Walker at left tackle, Aaron Banks at left guard, Jenkins at center, Jordan Morgan at right guard and Zach Tom at right tackle.

Now they’ll adjust again.

“Unfortunately, we play a game with a pretty high injury rate so it’s the next guy up,” Rhyan said. “My number got called, so I’ve got to go out and perform.”

Green Bay hasn’t performed as well as it would like up front.

The Packers are averaging 3.9 yards per carry and 111.9 yards rushing per game, down from 4.7 yards per carry and 146.8 yards rushing per game last season. Jordan Love was sacked three times Monday. Green Bay has totaled 20 points during its two-game skid.

“I think we have challenged them,” LaFleur said. “I always think football whether — no matter who you’re playing for, where you’re at, what level — it starts up front. And so, yeah, you’re always challenging those guys. And those guys, I think they know we can do better.”

Now they must respond without their most experienced lineman.

Jenkins has started 94 games (67 at left guard, 13 at center, eight at left tackle and six at right tackle) since the Packers selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Mississippi State. Jenkins earned Pro Bowl honors while playing left guard in 2020 and 2022.

The Packers moved him to center this year after signing Banks, who started 43 games at left guard with the San Francisco 49ers from 2022-24. LaFleur liked the way Jenkins adapted.

“I think he did a really good job, and I think the more he played, the more comfortable he got within that position,” LaFleur said. “Like I said, it’s just, it’s an unfortunate deal.”

Rhyan started each of Green Bay’s first four games at right guard before Morgan moved into that spot. Rhyan didn’t play a single offensive snap in a 27-23 victory at Arizona on Oct. 19, and the 2022 third-round pick from UCLA said later that week that “if you just look at what we’ve got on the (offensive) line, I probably won’t be back here” next season.

“Obviously disappointment was there,” Rhyan said. “If you’re a real competitor, obviously you want to be out there with the guys, grinding it out and doing hard (stuff). But hey, I try not to hold grudges and stay ready, so that when I get my (opportunity), I can go in there and do my thing.”

Rhyan has played more than half of Green Bay’s offensive snaps in each of the three games since, though he didn’t start any of them. Now he has a chance to show what he can do at a different spot.

“I think he did a great job coming into the game on Monday,” Love said. “Obviously I think all of our exchanges were pretty clean. We’ve just got to keep building on that. But it’s always … a next-man-up mentality. I think Sean’s done a great job of staying ready, wherever he’s been called at this season. It’ll be no different for him at center.”

