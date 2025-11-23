Packers’ Josh Jacobs inactive against Vikings because of left knee injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings as he recovers from a bruised left knee.

Jacobs was hurt while getting knocked out of bounds in the first quarter of the Packers’ 27-20 victory over the New York Giants last week. The three-time Pro Bowl selection left the game after gaining 40 yards on seven carries.

He was listed as questionable on Green Bay’s injury report after practicing on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, but the Packers (6-3-1) listed him among their inactive players Sunday.

Jacobs has rushed for 648 yards on 169 carries this season. He has 11 touchdown runs to rank second in the NFL, behind Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor (15).

His absence likely will result in a featured role for Emanuel Wilson, who rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries against the Giants.

The Packers also won’t have linebacker Quay Walker or wide receiver Matthew Golden available.

Golden is missing his second straight game with a shoulder issue.

Walker hadn’t practiced all week because of a neck injury that knocked him out of the Giants game. Walker has 84 tackles and is on pace to lead the Packers in that category for a fourth straight season.

Green Bay defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness is available after missing five games with a foot injury.

The Vikings (4-6) activated center Ryan Kelly from injured reserve Saturday, so he will be back after missing six games because of a concussion. This should be the first game all season in which Minnesota has what it expected to be its season-opening starting offensive line, with Christian Darrisaw at left tackle, Donovan Jackson at left guard, Kelly at center, Will Fries at right guard and Brian O’Neill at right tackle.

Minnesota won’t have Jonathan Greenard for a second straight game as he deals with a shoulder injury. The Vikings’ other inactive players are linebacker Austin Keys, guard Joe Huber, offensive tackle Walter Rouse, tight end Ben Yurosek and defensive lineman Elijah Williams.

Joining Jacobs, Golden and Walker on the Packers’ inactive list are cornerback Nate Hobbs, kicker Lucas Havrisik, linebacker Jamon Johnson and offensive lineman Donovan Jennings.

