Packers’ defensive backs know they can’t afford to let INTs keep eluding their grasp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — With a young quarterback up next on their schedule, the Green Bay Packers are hoping…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — With a young quarterback up next on their schedule, the Green Bay Packers are hoping to make the most of their opportunities for a potentially important turnover.

By an unofficial count, the Packers had five chances for interceptions against Jameis Winston on Sunday, and they came away with one of them: Evan Williams’ end-zone pick in the fourth quarter that helped seal a 27-20 victory over the New York Giants.

“I mean, coulda, woulda, shoulda. You had five opportunities to come away with interceptions, and we had one,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “You guys saw the game. Those were in our hands. The expectation is we’re going to make those plays.”

The good news for the Packers (6-3-1) heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (4-6) at Lambeau Field is that J.J. McCarthy is throwing interceptions at an alarming rate.

Not only has McCarthy been picked off eight times — including at least once in each of his five starts this season — but his 5.7% interception rate is the worst in the NFL among current starters.

“I think in some ways, you definitely are like, ‘OK, there’s going to be a lot of (opportunities),'” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “But I also think that they have really good playmakers, where they can kind of make the game a little bit easier for him.

“From a back-end perspective, we’ve got to make sure that we’re on our job, doing what we’re supposed to do.”

The Giants scored two of their three touchdowns on Sunday after a Packers defender dropped a potential interception. The missed opportunities also allowed the Giants to run 69 plays, the second-most for a Packers opponent this season.

Both McKinney and cornerback Keisean Nixon pointed out that Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is one of the NFL’s top offensive play-callers. They expect O’Connell to do what he can to reduce the number of situations that could lead to a mistake by McCarthy.

The 22-year-old McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft, was sidelined for his rookie season because of a knee injury.

Green Bay lost both of its matchups with Minnesota last season as Sam Darnold completed 74.7% of his passes for 652 yards for the Vikings with six touchdowns and two interceptions. So the Packers know they can’t take McCarthy lightly.

“I don’t think he’s considered a rookie, right? Second year but (basically) a rookie, you know?” Nixon said. “He’s just young. (It’s) hard for guys to come in and just excel right away. But he’s definitely a good player. He’s got the arm talent. He has a hell of a coach. That always helps. Scheme up a lot of guys.”

McKinney said he didn’t impose any punishments on his fellow defensive backs for their drops — Nixon blamed McKinney for tipping the one he couldn’t hold onto — but emphasized how those missed opportunities can be costly.

He also believes the opportunities the defense had against the Giants are a sign of things to come.

“The picks are going to come. Just, believe me when I tell you. The. Picks. Will. Come,” McKinney said. “It’s just not all the way there right now. But they will come, and when they do, I’m going to come back to the camera like, ‘I told you.’ It’s going to happen. Sometimes, you’ve got be patient. And once they do come, we’ve just got to make them.”

Notes: Running back Josh Jacobs, who bruised a knee against the Giants, was one of five players who didn’t practice on Wednesday. If Jacobs can’t go against the Vikings, third-year back Emanuel Wilson would start in his place. … Starting middle linebacker Quay Walker, who suffered a neck stinger against the Giants, also didn’t practice. … The Packers haven’t yet opened up the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Jayden Reed, who remains on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone Sept. 11 against Washington. “He’s excited to get back,” LaFleur said of Reed. “As am I.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.