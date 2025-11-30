No longer a question mark, Stefon Diggs has been durable, focused for Patriots this season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The performance of Stefon Diggs was one of the biggest unknowns for the New England Patriots…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The performance of Stefon Diggs was one of the biggest unknowns for the New England Patriots entering the season.

Diggs established himself as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers during a run with Minnesota and Buffalo from 2018 to 2023 when he had six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

But after a trade from the Bills to the Houston Texans following the 2023 season and subsequent season-ending knee injury after a mostly lackluster eight games with the Texans last season, where the 10-year veteran would land in free agency was a mystery.

That place ended up being one of the biggest offseason acquisitions for a New England team that was in need of a dependable wide receiver for second-year quarterback Drake Maye. It may be a decision responsible for both revitalizing Diggs’ career and helping return the Patriots (10-2) to AFC relevancy as they prepare for a Monday night matchup against the New York Giants (2-10).

“I’m thankful to be where I’m at right now, around a good group of guys,” Diggs said recently after celebrating being a year removed from last year’s knee surgery. “But more importantly, I think is we’re still going. We’re right in the thick of it. I feel like I can’t get caught up in the moment, but I would be remiss if I didn’t thank God and thank my teammates and everybody for pushing me where I’m at right now. But more importantly I’m still grinding.”

After a slow start where he had a career-high seven-game drought without a touchdown to open a season, Diggs said he was clinging to his philosophy of “eating the food that’s on your plate” in regards to how he was used in the offense.

Over the past five games, Diggs’ plate has been more than full.

He has three touchdowns over that stretch, and now leads the team with 61 catches and 679 receiving yards. It’s helped New England vault to a 10-2 record.

Diggs credits the way first-year Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and the training staff managed his post-surgery rehab, beginning with slowly bringing him along in the preseason and then methodically increasing his targets early in the season. He’s yet to miss a start.

That may have roots in his previous familiarity with Patriots wide receiver coach Todd Downing, whom Diggs credits with being part of the reason he came to New England in the first place. Downing was also tight ends coach in Minnesota in 2018 when Diggs was there.

“I trusted him,” Diggs said. “I don’t trust many people. I believed him. He gave me face value words and I appreciated his honesty. Same with Coach Vrabes. I appreciate straight shooters. You can tell me the truth no matter what it is and I’ll rock with you if it’s the truth. But if you try to pull the wool over my eyes than it gets a little dicey.”

That trust also is there with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has brought out a more intense off the field work ethic in Diggs.

“This is probably like my biggest year I’ve studied the most, as far as recognizing coverages and being able to try to see it before the play starts. Kind of like from a quarterback vision,” Diggs said. “And then McDaniels, he’s going to challenge you. He challenges me each and every day to be studious, be tedious, keep learning, don’t get comfortable and have competitive stamina. So I feel like being a leader that helped me a lot. It’s my first year really diving into the mental aspect of it that deep. I’m just used to just balling for real.”

That’s filtered into a willingness to be used more in the slot as opposed to the outside. In his final three seasons in Buffalo he never spent more than 35% of his snaps in the slot. That increased to 54% last season in Houston and is at 47% this season with the Patriots.

Maye said all he’s seen is a guy that’s open.

“He’s got great hands. One of the best hands I’ve seen. He’s effortless catching it,” Maye said. “Ya’ll have seen the catches he’s made — back of the end zone, toe-tap, sideline — it doesn’t matter he’s making the catches. A lot of trust with me throwing his way. And it’s been fun playing with him.”

It has Diggs on track to have another 1,000-yard season. Though, he says he’s more concerned with returning to the playoffs at this point.

“Obviously, I’ve battled with a lot this year. It would be great if it happened. If it doesn’t, then it’s not the end of the world,” he said. “I’m more so focused on trying to win. And if it happens, cool.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.